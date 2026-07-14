 LEGO Considering Bondi Blue iMac G3 Set - MacRumors
Skip to Content

LEGO Considering Bondi Blue iMac G3 Set

by

LEGO today said the iMac G3 project submitted for consideration on its "Ideas" site has been moved to Parking Lot status, which means it hasn't been ruled out and could still possibly be turned into an official LEGO set.

LEGO imac g31
On its "Ideas" website, LEGO lets fans submit mockups and suggestions for future LEGO sets. Any project that gets at least 10,000 votes goes to the LEGO Review Board and has a chance to become a LEGO set. Back in August 2025, LEGO fan terauma submitted a recreation of Apple's 1998 ‌iMac‌ G3 in Bondi Blue.

LEGO imac g32
The LEGO creation captures the distinctive look of the ‌iMac‌ G3, featuring an all-in-one computer design, "hockey puck" mouse, matching keyboard, and accompanying cables. The design uses translucent blue LEGO pieces in a shade close to Bondi Blue, and the interior has details like a cathode ray tube and a circuit board.

The design successfully reached 10,000 supporters to make it to the LEGO Ideas team, and LEGO has been considering turning it into a set. Parking Lot status means LEGO needs more time to review the project, and in this case, LEGO could be communicating with Apple for permission.

LEGO imac g33
Many Ideas set proposals get early rejections, so it's somewhat promising that LEGO is taking the time to further consider making an ‌iMac‌ G3 LEGO set. The Downton Abbey and The Old Man and the Sea LEGO sets were in the Parking Lot before making it to production.

The third 2025 Ideas review round that the ‌iMac‌ G3 set was in had 75 total qualifying ideas. Three were chosen to become sets, four (including the ‌iMac‌ G3) were given Parking Lot status for further consideration, and the rest were rejected. Projects can remain in the Parking Lot for up to three review periods before a final decision is made.

LEGO will share updates in the future on whether the ‌iMac‌ G3 project will move forward or will be rejected. A LEGO Apple Store proposal went through the same process, but it was rejected outright.

Related Roundup: iMac
Tag: LEGO
Buyer's Guide: iMac (Don't Buy)
Related Forum: iMac

Popular Stories

apple price hike

Apple Just Increased Prices on MacBooks, iPads, and More

Thursday June 25, 2026 5:44 am PDT by
Apple today dramatically increased device prices across multiple product lines. Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos. After temporarily taking it down earlier today, Apple's online store is back up with a series of product price increases. The changes are as follows: HomePod mini: $129, up from $99 (+$30) HomePod: $349, up from $299 (+$50) Apple TV: $199, up from...
Read Full Article1082 comments
iphone x flexible oled display

Apple Plans Wider Color Gamut for Future MacBook Pro, iMac, and iPad Pro

Monday June 29, 2026 6:35 am PDT by
Apple plans to adopt OLED panels capable of displaying a much wider range of colors, according to a new report from research firm TrendForce. The new panels would cover 95% of the BT.2020 color standard, which describes a far broader spectrum of colors than the DCI-P3 standard Apple's screens currently target. In practice, that means deeper, more accurate reds, greens, and blues. Reaching...
Read Full Article64 comments
apple back to school sans airpods 2

Apple's 2026 Back to School Offer is Coming Soon

Sunday July 12, 2026 7:29 am PDT by
Apple's stores will be rolling out Back to School marketing materials this week, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. This suggests that the offer will begin in the U.S. in the next few days. Last year, college students and educational staff could receive a free accessory like AirPods 4 or an Apple Pencil Pro with the purchase of a qualifying Mac or iPad model. The Back to School offer is in...
Read Full Article14 comments