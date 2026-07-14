LEGO Considering Bondi Blue iMac G3 Set

LEGO today said the iMac G3 project submitted for consideration on its "Ideas" site has been moved to Parking Lot status, which means it hasn't been ruled out and could still possibly be turned into an official LEGO set.



On its "Ideas" website, LEGO lets fans submit mockups and suggestions for future LEGO sets. Any project that gets at least 10,000 votes goes to the LEGO Review Board and has a chance to become a LEGO set. Back in August 2025, LEGO fan terauma submitted a recreation of Apple's 1998 ‌iMac‌ G3 in Bondi Blue.



The LEGO creation captures the distinctive look of the ‌iMac‌ G3, featuring an all-in-one computer design, "hockey puck" mouse, matching keyboard, and accompanying cables. The design uses translucent blue LEGO pieces in a shade close to Bondi Blue, and the interior has details like a cathode ray tube and a circuit board.

The design successfully reached 10,000 supporters to make it to the LEGO Ideas team, and LEGO has been considering turning it into a set. Parking Lot status means LEGO needs more time to review the project, and in this case, LEGO could be communicating with Apple for permission.



Many Ideas set proposals get early rejections, so it's somewhat promising that LEGO is taking the time to further consider making an ‌iMac‌ G3 LEGO set. The Downton Abbey and The Old Man and the Sea LEGO sets were in the Parking Lot before making it to production.

The third 2025 Ideas review round that the ‌iMac‌ G3 set was in had 75 total qualifying ideas. Three were chosen to become sets, four (including the ‌iMac‌ G3) were given Parking Lot status for further consideration, and the rest were rejected. Projects can remain in the Parking Lot for up to three review periods before a final decision is made.

LEGO will share updates in the future on whether the ‌iMac‌ G3 project will move forward or will be rejected. A LEGO Apple Store proposal went through the same process, but it was rejected outright.