 Apple Plans Wider Color Gamut for Future MacBook Pro, iMac, and iPad Pro - MacRumors
Skip to Content

Apple Plans Wider Color Gamut for Future MacBook Pro, iMac, and iPad Pro

by

Apple plans to adopt OLED panels capable of displaying a much wider range of colors, according to a new report from research firm TrendForce.

iphone x flexible oled display
The new panels would cover 95% of the BT.2020 color standard, which describes a far broader spectrum of colors than the DCI-P3 standard Apple's screens currently target. In practice, that means deeper, more accurate reds, greens, and blues. Reaching those richer colors demands more precise control over the light a display emits, along with better energy efficiency, so TrendForce expects the next round of OLED competition to hinge less on familiar specs like brightness and thinness and more on balancing color, power consumption, and overall performance.

Apple first brought OLED to the iPad Pro in 2024, and the technology is expected to come to the MacBook Pro between 2026 and early 2027. To reach the wider color range, panel makers are changing the chemistry of the layer inside each pixel that actually produces light, moving from a simpler recipe toward more sophisticated designs that pass energy between materials more efficiently.

TrendForce points to several of these new approaches. One makes a pixel emit a purer, more precise color, which is what lets a screen reach the tougher BT.2020 targets. Another adds a "helper" material so the pixel turns energy into light more efficiently. A third mixes in extra materials to keep a panel bright for longer without wearing out.

The shift is also a chance for display makers to rely less on technologies they have to license from others. All of this is said to be changing the relationship between the companies that manufacture displays and the companies that supply the materials inside them, with the winners increasingly being whoever can offer the best mix of cost, ease of manufacturing, and freedom from patent licensing.

Apple plans to adopt the more advanced OLED panels gradually across future ‌MacBook Pro‌, ‌iPad Pro‌, and iMac models, according to the report.

Related Roundups: iMac, iPad Pro, MacBook Pro
Tag: TrendForce
Buyer's Guide: iMac (Don't Buy), iPad Pro (Neutral), MacBook Pro (Buy Now)
Related Forums: iMac, MacBook Pro

Popular Stories

apple price hike

Apple Just Increased Prices on MacBooks, iPads, and More

Thursday June 25, 2026 5:44 am PDT by
Apple today dramatically increased device prices across multiple product lines. Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos. After temporarily taking it down earlier today, Apple's online store is back up with a series of product price increases. The changes are as follows: HomePod mini: $129, up from $99 (+$30) HomePod: $349, up from $299 (+$50) Apple TV: $199, up from...
Read Full Article1026 comments
iphone 17 models

Apple Bucks Smartphone Slump With Production Surge

Thursday June 11, 2026 7:28 am PDT by
A new report from TrendForce claims Apple's iPhone production surged 19.7% year-over-year in the first quarter of 2026, even as the broader global smartphone market contracted 1.7% over the same period. According to TrendForce, Apple produced approximately 60.2 million iPhone units in the first quarter, placing it second among global smartphone brands. Samsung retained the top spot with...
Read Full Article7 comments
MacBook Pro Low Angle Wide Lens

'MacBook Ultra' May Drive Industry Shift to Hybrid OLED Laptop Displays

Thursday June 4, 2026 6:57 am PDT by
Apple's upcoming OLED MacBook Pro – aka "MacBook Ultra" – is expected to be the primary driver of a hybrid OLED laptop display market worth $4 billion this year, according to a new Omdia research report ($). The report corroborates rumors that Apple's first OLED MacBook will use a hybrid OLED architecture combining oxide TFT (thin-film transistor) and tandem OLED layers. The combination is...
Read Full Article60 comments

Top Rated Comments

D
DEMinSoCAL
7 minutes ago at 06:38 am
Current OLED panels already display over 1 BILLION colors. I wonder how many people can tell the difference or even care? Sounds like another reason to increase the price by using a more expensive panel technology.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments