 Apple Shelved Two Mac Pro Models, Including an Intel-Based One - MacRumors
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Apple Shelved Two Mac Pro Models, Including an Intel-Based One

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Apple developed two Mac Pro models in recent years that never made it to market, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman.

Mac Pro Feature Teal
In his latest "Power On" newsletter, Gurman revealed that Apple internally developed two unreleased Mac Pro projects codenamed J170 and J190 before ultimately discontinuing the machine altogether.

As for new Mac Pro hardware, there were two additional models developed by Apple that never saw the light of day: J170 and J190. The former was a new Intel Corp. Mac Pro (yes, even when Apple was making its own silicon) to address certain uses. The latter was an M3 Ultra version that was supposed to launch alongside the M3 Ultra Mac Studio in early 2025.

J170 was apparently a new Intel-based Mac Pro, which is notable because Apple had already completed its transition to Apple silicon by the time the project was in active development. Gurman did not specify what "certain uses" the Intel model was meant to address, but its existence suggests Apple explored keeping an x86 option alive for specific professional workflows even years into the Apple silicon era.

J190, meanwhile, was said to be an M3 Ultra-equipped Mac Pro that was supposed to launch alongside the M3 Ultra Mac Studio in early 2025, but Apple shelved it before release. It would have paired the same chip found in that ‌Mac Studio‌ with the Mac Pro's unique-to-the-lineup PCIe expansion slots.

Neither model shipped, and Apple discontinued the Mac Pro entirely this year, ending its 20-year run. The Mac Pro had been left on the aging M2 Ultra chip from 2023 while the ‌Mac Studio‌ continued to receive refreshes, and it was priced roughly double that of a similarly configured ‌Mac Studio‌ despite offering essentially the same performance.

The J170 and J190 cancellations add to a growing list of shelved Mac Pro plans. Apple had also developed "Extreme" chip variants, processors with twice the CPU and GPU cores of Apple's Ultra chips, for a future Mac Pro before winding down those projects over cost and demand concerns.

Gurman said he does not expect Apple to bring back the Mac Pro "anytime soon — if ever." Apple is instead expected to refresh the ‌Mac Studio‌ with M5 Ultra chips as early as this fall.

Tags: Bloomberg, Intel, Mark Gurman
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Top Rated Comments

N
Nik
39 minutes ago at 06:37 am
At least they put the resources, which would have been needed to support Intel further, into developing a less buggy OS… … oh, wait…
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Edgecrusherr Avatar
Edgecrusherr
4 minutes ago at 07:11 am
Since the article didn't mention this, below are some use cases I can think of for why they would have release one more Intel Mac. The problem is that the market for these are small, relative to the overall consumer market that Apple focuses on, which is probably why Apple likely got to the prototype stage, but scrapped it. BTW, this would've been similar to how re-introduced a variant of the PowerMac G4, that was OS 9 bootable, AFTER the G5 was released, for people who still needed to boot OS 9).


* Expansion cards that only have Intel system drivers (there's a lot of audio card, storage controllers, and Scientific instrumentation that can't be used on Apple Silicon).
* Memory needs over 192GB (the last Intel Mac Pro could do 1.5TB).
* Intel virtualization.
* Any software and processes that cannot run in the Apple hypervisor, and required direct execution on an Intel system (anything that needs AVX, for example).
* Anything that needs to run on and was written for specific GPUs, particularly compute.
* For anyone who has a very expensive high-end license that doesn't apply to a newer version, specifically apps that would also not run as well or at all on Apple Silicon.
* Anyone who's using apps that won't run properly and Apple Silicon and I no longer getting updates.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
A
aaronage
15 minutes ago at 07:01 am
I find it extremely unlikely another Intel model was genuinely under consideration

Makes no sense
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
G
GrumpyOldGuy52
15 minutes ago at 07:00 am

J170 was apparently a new Intel-based Mac Pro, which is notable because Apple had already completed its transition to Apple silicon by the time the project was in active development. Gurman did not specify what "certain uses" the Intel model was meant to address, but its existence suggests Apple explored keeping an x86 option alive for specific professional workflows even years into the Apple silicon era.
That intrigues me. Would they have continued an Intel macOS branch for this machine? Left it on a specific OS but offered updates and patches just for that model? I understand why certain professionals would find this hugely attractive (the issues with card compatibility, Boot Camp, and probably very decent expansion options). When we consider how long people had Mac II's and IIfx's—with all 8 slots filled and max memory—running in production environments (I'd be shocked if there aren't a couple still running somewhere), this sounds like the sort of machine that would have filled the same purpose. This would have been a fun hobbyist machine on the aftermarket in 5+ years.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
sw1tcher Avatar
sw1tcher
23 minutes ago at 06:53 am

Gurman did not specify what "certain uses" the Intel model was meant to address
I'm thinking

- Upgradable CPU
- Upgradable GPU
- Upgradable RAM
- Upgradable storage
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
A
abatabia
44 minutes ago at 06:32 am
A very interesting “what might have been.”
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
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