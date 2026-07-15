 Report: OnePlus to Pull Out of US and Europe - MacRumors
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Report: OnePlus to Pull Out of US and Europe

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OnePlus is exiting the U.S. and European smartphone markets as part of a broader restructuring at parent company Oppo, Bloomberg reports.

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OnePlus is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Oppo. The change could happen as early as this week, according to a person familiar with the matter who spoke to Bloomberg. Realme, another Oppo-owned mobile brand, will exit the China market as part of the same restructuring. Outside China, OnePlus' withdrawal is expected to expand to the rest of the world, including India, at some point in 2027.

OnePlus built a loyal following among some Android enthusiasts in its early years for pairing solid performance and lightweight software with aggressive pricing that consistently undercut Apple and Samsung by hundreds of dollars, but its influence has waned considerably in recent years.

Apple and Samsung continue to dominate the U.S. smartphone market, with Apple capturing a record 20% of the global smartphone market in the second quarter of 2026 as Samsung held the top spot at 22%, according to Omdia. OnePlus, meanwhile, trails far behind smaller contenders like Motorola and Google in the U.S.

In China, Oppo trails market leaders Huawei and Apple, and the broader market is under strain from surging memory costs. IDC said this week that total smartphone shipments in China fell 4.3% year-over-year in the second quarter to roughly 66 million units, the fifth consecutive quarterly decline, with Apple and Huawei the only major vendors to grow. The slowdown is tied to the same memory chip shortage that has forced Apple to raise prices across much of its product lineup, with CEO Tim Cook calling the increases "unavoidable."

Counterpoint Research said Chinese brands like Oppo face greater pressure than Apple and Samsung from the memory crunch, since thinner margins leave less room to absorb rising component costs, particularly in the entry-level segment where costs have jumped 20% to 30% since early 2025.

OnePlus' most recent flagship, the OnePlus 15, launched globally on November 13, 2025, but OnePlus postponed the U.S. sale specifically because the FCC certification process was backed up due to the federal government shutdown, which had just ended the day before the launch.

Tags: Bloomberg, Mark Gurman, OnePlus

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Top Rated Comments

turbineseaplane Avatar
turbineseaplane
28 minutes ago at 09:03 am
From OnePlus to TwoMinus

(I’ll be here all week, twice nightly in the back ballroom)
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
D
dominiongamma
15 minutes ago at 09:16 am
I never seen one in the wild nor anyone who owns these devices
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
tomtad Avatar
tomtad
12 minutes ago at 09:18 am
Replaced with Nothing
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
T
timber
25 minutes ago at 09:06 am
OnePlus has been irrelevant for several years
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
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