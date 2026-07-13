 Apple's Steady iPhone Pricing Pays Off as Rivals Scramble - MacRumors
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Apple's Steady iPhone Pricing Pays Off as Rivals Scramble

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Apple captured a record 20% share of the global smartphone market in the second quarter of 2026, even as worldwide shipments fell 4% year-over-year amid an ongoing memory chip shortage, according to a new report from Omdia.

better iphone 17 lineup
It is Apple's best second-quarter showing on record, landing in what is normally its slowest stretch of the year. Omdia credits this to a strong iPhone 17 upgrade cycle, as well as Apple keeping prices flat across the lineup while rivals were forced to raise theirs. The firm still flagged that Apple raised prices on other products late in the quarter, which raises the question of whether iPhone pricing will follow suit later this year.

The wider industry slump traces back to a memory chip shortage that has pushed component costs sharply higher, with some vendors reportedly paying several times more for memory than a year ago. Samsung was the only other major vendor to grow, holding the top overall spot at 22% share as Chinese competitors pulled back their lineups and raised prices to cope.

Omdia expects the squeeze to worsen over the next two quarters as peak shopping season collides with tight supply, pushing vendors further upmarket to protect margins. That is expected to leave fewer affordable options for budget buyers, and adds another data point to observe as Apple heads into an iPhone 18 cycle already facing rising component costs of its own.

Tag: Omdia

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Top Rated Comments

ClaraStahlbaum Avatar
ClaraStahlbaum
6 minutes ago at 07:54 am
With these prices going up like this, I am not sure I will fork over the money and get the Iphone 18 next year. We'll see.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
CWallace Avatar
CWallace
7 minutes ago at 07:54 am
I fully expect Apple to raise prices on the iPhone 18 Pro line this September (possibly/probably by dropping the 256GB storage option and setting the 512GB capacity and price as the new baseline). However, Apple is also buying up significant portions of the available smartphone memory capacity, which will have an impact on other smartphone manufacturers being able to get sufficient memory to maintain current production levels.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
TIMO_737 Avatar
TIMO_737
8 minutes ago at 07:53 am
Guess we'll have to come back to this article in september to realize the prices went up by 30% and will never come down again
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Le_Chiffre Avatar
Le_Chiffre
10 minutes ago at 07:50 am
What rivals?
Samsung mobile is going to post their first ever quarterly loss

Chinese Android oems are abandoning the flagship market

Sony and one plus are pretty much dead

Budget and midrange oems are panicking due to higher costs

Who is left? 😂
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
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