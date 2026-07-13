 Apple Seeds Fifth iOS 26.6 and iPadOS 26.6 Betas to Developers - MacRumors
Skip to Content

Apple Seeds Fifth iOS 26.6 and iPadOS 26.6 Betas to Developers

by

Apple today seeded the fifth betas of upcoming iOS 26.6 and iPadOS 26.6 updates to developers for testing purposes, with the software coming a week after Apple seeded the fourth betas.

iOS 26
Registered developers can download the betas from the Settings app on the iPhone or iPad by going to the General section and selecting Software Update.

With iOS 27 set to launch in September, Apple is wrapping up work on iOS 26. We are not expecting any major new features in the iOS 26.6 update, and it will primarily focus on bug fixes and performance improvements.

The update adds new wording around blocked contact limits, letting users know when they have exceeded the maximum number of blocked contacts. The update might also include a new anti-snatching feature that locks your iPhone if it's grabbed from your hand.

Related Roundups: iOS 26, iPadOS 26
Related Forum: iOS 26

Popular Stories

iOS 26

Apple Seeds Second Public Betas of iOS 26.6, macOS Tahoe 26.6 and More

Tuesday June 16, 2026 10:18 am PDT by
Apple today provided public beta testers with the second betas of iOS 26.6, iPadOS 26.6, macOS Tahoe 26.6, watchOS 26.6, and tvOS 26.6, with the software coming a day after Apple seeded the betas to developers and three weeks after the first public betas. After signing up to beta test the software updates on Apple's beta site, public beta testers can download the new software using the...
Read Full Article7 comments
iOS 26

Apple Seeds Second iOS 26.6 and iPadOS 26.6 Betas to Developers

Monday June 15, 2026 10:07 am PDT by
Apple today seeded the second betas of upcoming iOS 26.6 and iPadOS 26.6 updates to developers for testing purposes, with the software coming three weeks after Apple seeded the first betas. Registered developers can download the betas from the Settings app on the iPhone or iPad by going to the General section and selecting Software Update. With iOS 27 set to launch in September, Apple is...
Read Full Article14 comments
iOS 26

iOS 26.5.2 Coming Soon Alongside the iOS 26.6 and iOS 27 Betas

Monday June 15, 2026 10:03 am PDT by
Apple is internally testing iOS 26.5.2, according to the MacRumors visitor logs, which have accurately confirmed many future iOS versions over the years. iOS 26.5.2 will almost certainly be a minor update that fixes software bugs and/or security vulnerabilities. We do not know exactly when the update will be released, but our best guess is that it will arrive this week or next week. iOS...
Read Full Article8 comments

Top Rated Comments

roncron Avatar
roncron
43 minutes ago at 10:33 am
Surprised it’s not the RC.
Score: 5 Votes (Like | Disagree)
S
StuBeck
44 minutes ago at 10:32 am
Thank you for combining posts. A page for each individual beta was a bit cumbersome at times.
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
C
CarAnalogy
27 minutes ago at 10:49 am

Why is taking Apple so long in releasing iOS/iPadOS/macOS 26.6?

I want to install it already on all my devices while I wait for iOS/iPadOS/macOS 27.
If the rumors are true, probably working on the new indexing system.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
ImAppleDude Avatar
ImAppleDude
29 minutes ago at 10:47 am

15 minutes. Still not showing on any of my devices.
Same. Still nothing.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Reeneman Avatar
Reeneman
30 minutes ago at 10:45 am

Why is taking Apple so long in releasing iOS/iPadOS/macOS 26.6?

I want to install it already on all my devices while I wait for iOS/iPadOS/macOS 27.
The same as last years. This will be the last iOS 26 major update before the release of iOS 27. They always take their time with these releases.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
S
skiguy45
43 minutes ago at 10:33 am
What's new?
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments