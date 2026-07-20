Apple Seeds iOS 26.6 and iPadOS 26.6 Release Candidates

Apple today seeded the release candidate versions of upcoming iOS 26.6 and iPadOS 26.6 updates to developers for testing purposes, with the software coming a week after Apple seeded the fifth betas. The RCs represent the final version of the software that will be released soon should no additional bugs be found.



Registered developers can download the betas from the Settings app on the iPhone or iPad by going to the General section and selecting Software Update.

With iOS 27 set to launch in September, Apple is wrapping up work on iOS 26. According to Apple's release notes, the update includes security fixes and optimized the Spotlight index to prepare for ‌iOS 27‌.