 Apple Developing iPhone Anti-Snatching Feature That Locks Stolen Phones Instantly - MacRumors
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Apple Developing iPhone Anti-Snatching Feature That Locks Stolen Phones Instantly

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Apple is developing a new feature that will lock your iPhone if it's snatched from your hand by a thief, according to Apple code seen by 9to5Mac. The option will use the gyroscope, accelerometer, and other sensors to determine when an iPhone has been grabbed. It'll also rely on a paired Apple Watch to detect when the iPhone has suddenly moved away from the owner's wrist.

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Once the iPhone is yanked from your hand, it will lock and activate Stolen Device Protection to prevent thieves from accessing information on it.

Stolen Device Protection adds extra security to your iPhone when you're away from familiar locations like home or work. It requires biometric authentication for actions like accessing stored passwords or credit cards, and there are built-in hour-long delays for actions like changing an Apple Account password.

The feature was originally designed to protect iPhone users from stealthy thieves who observe someone's passcode and then snatch an iPhone. With a passcode, thieves could get into apps and access bank account data and other sensitive information, but Stolen Device Protection prevents that from happening.

Android already has a Theft Detection Lock feature that locks a smartphone in a snatch-and-grab theft situation.

There is no word on when the new feature might be added to the iPhone.

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Top Rated Comments

E
EllZ89
9 minutes ago at 02:06 pm
Definitely making this feature with central London in mind with the scrotes on bikes
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
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