 Apple Now Sells Refurbished iPhone 16e Starting at $419 - MacRumors
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Apple Now Sells Refurbished iPhone 16e Starting at $419

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Apple today updated its online refurbished store in the United States, adding the iPhone 16e. Refurbished iPhone 16e models are available at discounted prices for the first time since the device launched in February 2025.

iPhone 16e Feature
Entry-level 128GB iPhone 16e models are priced at $419, which is a $180 discount from the original price. The iPhone 16e was retired when the iPhone 17e came out, so it is no longer available new from Apple.

Upgraded 256GB and 512GB iPhone 16e models are available for $509 and $679, respectively. The iPhone 16e comes in black or white, and Apple has both colors available.

At $419, a refurbished iPhone 16e is $180 less than Apple's most affordable iPhone, the 17e, but it lacks a few useful features. It does not include MagSafe charging, it has a slower C1 modem instead of the C1X, 128GB starting storage instead of 256GB, an older A18 chip, and original Ceramic Shield glass instead of Ceramic Shield 2.

Refurbished iPhones are unlocked and eligible to be used with any carrier. Apple revamps iPhones that have been returned or repaired, adding new batteries, outer shells, and cables. Refurbished iPhones are essentially identical to new iPhones after going through Apple's cleaning and testing process, and they come with the same one-year warranty with an option to purchase AppleCare+ coverage.

Tag: Apple Refurbished Products

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