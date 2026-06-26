 Apple Adds More 2026 Macs and Studio Display 2 to Refurbished Store - MacRumors
Skip to Content

Apple Adds More 2026 Macs and Studio Display 2 to Refurbished Store

by

Earlier today, we reported that Apple added the MacBook Neo to the refurbished store on its website, and it turns out the new additions go beyond that.

2026 Macs and Studio Display 2 Feature
The other products added to Apple's refurbished store in the U.S. and Canada for the first time today include the MacBook Air with the M5 chip, MacBook Pro models with M5 Pro and M5 Max chips, and the second-generation Studio Display (2026). The higher-end Studio Display XDR was also briefly available on Apple's refurbished store in Canada.

All of the products listed above were originally released in March 2026.

Note that the listings incorrectly state that the Studio Display (2026) has an XDR display, which is actually limited to the higher-end Studio Display XDR.

Given that Apple just raised prices on select products, including all Macs, the prices for many of these refurbished models are similar to what Apple was charging for the equivalent brand-new models just a day ago. For example, the MacBook Air with the M5 chip now starts at $1,299, up from $1,099, and refurbished models start at $1,099.

Given the Studio Display did not receive a price increase, though, there are opportunities for savings on that product. In the U.S., the second-generation model starts at $1,599 brand new, whereas the refurbished equivalent starts at $1,229.

Some of these products have also been added to Apple's refurbished store in select European countries, Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, and elsewhere.

Apple says it puts refurbished products through "full functionality testing" and a "thorough cleaning process and inspection," and they are covered by Apple's one-year limited warranty and eligible for extended AppleCare+ coverage. In our view, Apple's own refurbished devices are virtually indistinguishable from brand-new devices.

Related Roundups: Studio Display, MacBook Pro, MacBook Air
Tag: Apple Refurbished Products
Buyer's Guide: Displays (Buy Now), MacBook Pro (Buy Now), MacBook Air (Buy Now)
Related Forums: Mac Accessories, MacBook Pro, MacBook Air

Popular Stories

macbook air blue

M6 MacBook Air: Release Date, Pricing, and What to Expect

Thursday June 18, 2026 8:11 am PDT by
Apple refreshed the MacBook Air with the M5 chip in March 2026, but attention is already turning to what comes next. While the next-generation model isn't expected to arrive until next year, early rumors suggest it could mark the beginning of a more ambitious phase in Apple's chip roadmap. From potential advances in processor technology to the prospect of higher prices, here's what the...
Read Full Article
Apple Logo Spotlight

Apple Just Increased Prices on MacBooks, iPads, and More

Thursday June 25, 2026 5:44 am PDT by
Apple today dramatically increased device prices across multiple product lines. Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos. After temporarily taking it down earlier today, Apple's online store is back up with a series of product price increases. The changes are as follows: HomePod mini: $129, up from $99 (+$30) HomePod: $349, up from $299 (+$50) Apple TV: $199, up from...
Read Full Article875 comments
macbook air prime day 2

Apple Raises Refurbished Mac and iPad Prices After New Product Hikes

Thursday June 25, 2026 8:25 am PDT by
Apple has raised the prices of Macs and iPads across its Certified Refurbished online store, following the sweeping new product price hikes introduced earlier today. Across the affected products in Apple's refurb inventory, prices went up by around $160 to $180 on average, but it was the Mac increases that were generally more eye-watering than the iPad increases. The Mac increases...
Read Full Article113 comments