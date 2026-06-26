Apple Adds More 2026 Macs and Studio Display 2 to Refurbished Store

Earlier today, we reported that Apple added the MacBook Neo to the refurbished store on its website, and it turns out the new additions go beyond that.



The other products added to Apple's refurbished store in the U.S. and Canada for the first time today include the MacBook Air with the M5 chip, MacBook Pro models with M5 Pro and M5 Max chips, and the second-generation Studio Display (2026). The higher-end Studio Display XDR was also briefly available on Apple's refurbished store in Canada.

All of the products listed above were originally released in March 2026.

Note that the listings incorrectly state that the Studio Display (2026) has an XDR display, which is actually limited to the higher-end Studio Display XDR.

Given that Apple just raised prices on select products, including all Macs, the prices for many of these refurbished models are similar to what Apple was charging for the equivalent brand-new models just a day ago. For example, the MacBook Air with the M5 chip now starts at $1,299, up from $1,099, and refurbished models start at $1,099.

Given the Studio Display did not receive a price increase, though, there are opportunities for savings on that product. In the U.S., the second-generation model starts at $1,599 brand new, whereas the refurbished equivalent starts at $1,229.

Some of these products have also been added to Apple's refurbished store in select European countries, Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, and elsewhere.

Apple says it puts refurbished products through "full functionality testing" and a "thorough cleaning process and inspection," and they are covered by Apple's one-year limited warranty and eligible for extended AppleCare+ coverage. In our view, Apple's own refurbished devices are virtually indistinguishable from brand-new devices.