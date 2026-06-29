Don't Pay Apple's New M4 Prices: Save Hundreds on the M3 iPad Air

Best Buy's Fourth of July sale is currently running, and it features a big sale across Apple's previous generation M3 iPad Air tablets. You can find up to $400 off these devices during the event, and they're particularly notable when compared to the recently increased prices of the 2026 M4 iPad Air.

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Savings are focused on the cellular models of the M3 iPad Air, with these devices priced similarly to their Wi-Fi only counterparts in many cases. Below we've listed all of the biggest deals for the M3 iPad Air, as well as comparisons to each M4 model.

Prices start at $499.00 for the 128GB Cellular 11-inch M3 iPad Air, which is a $250 markdown and compares favorably to the $899.00 price tag on the same M4 iPad Air. The main difference between the M3 and M4 iPad Air generations is faster chip speed with the M4 chip, and upgraded wireless technologies, but otherwise the tablets are similar.



11-inch

13-inch

If you're on the hunt for more discounts, be sure to visit our Apple Deals roundup where we recap the best Apple-related bargains of the past week.