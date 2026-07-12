 AirPods Pro 3 Hit Best Price Since Prime Day at $199.99 - MacRumors
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AirPods Pro 3 Hit Best Price Since Prime Day at $199.99

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Amazon today has the AirPods Pro 3 available for $199.99, down from $249.00. This is the best price we've seen on the AirPods Pro 3 since Prime Day ended last month, coming in around $20 higher when compared to that all-time low price.

airpods pro 3 tipsNote: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

This model of the AirPods Pro launched in September 2025 and has 2x better Active Noise Cancellation than the previous generation, better audio quality, a revised fit that's meant to improve comfort and stability, Live Translation for in-person conversations, and heart rate sensing for workouts.

$49 OFF
AirPods Pro 3 for $199.99

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Top Rated Comments

BGPL Avatar
BGPL
8 minutes ago at 07:36 am
I sprung for these to replace my APP2, and initially I wasn't impressed at all - but now that I've had them several months, I do realize the noise cancelling is much improved and I think the upgrade is worth it if you're wearing them regularly. The added bonuses are they fit better and the battery life. For what it's worth.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
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