Best Buy Hosts July 4th Sale With Notable Apple and Tech Deals

Best Buy kicked off its annual Fourth of July sale this week, with notable markdowns on Apple devices, TVs, headphones and speakers, monitors, appliances, and much more. This sale is set to last through Sunday, July 5, and you don't need to be a My Best Buy Plus or Total member to see the deals.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Best Buy. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

In terms of Apple devices, you can find solid deals on MacBook Air, iPad Air, AirTag, Beats accessories, and more. Regarding iPad Air models, Best Buy is offering big discounts across the previous generation M3 model, which are worth looking into for anyone looking to avoid the newly increased prices of the M4 iPad Air.

Some of the biggest discounts you'll find in Best Buy's Fourth of July Sale are on TVs, with major savings from popular brands like Insignia, Samsung, and LG. Best Buy has Samsung's popular line of The Frame TVs on sale, including the 65-inch 2025 model for $999.99 ($600 off) and the 65-inch The Frame Pro for $1,499.99 ($400 off), both of which match record low prices.



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If you're on the hunt for more discounts, be sure to visit our Apple Deals roundup where we recap the best Apple-related bargains of the past week.