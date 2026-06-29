 Best Buy Hosts July 4th Sale With Notable Apple and Tech Deals - MacRumors
Skip to Content

Best Buy Hosts July 4th Sale With Notable Apple and Tech Deals

by

Best Buy kicked off its annual Fourth of July sale this week, with notable markdowns on Apple devices, TVs, headphones and speakers, monitors, appliances, and much more. This sale is set to last through Sunday, July 5, and you don't need to be a My Best Buy Plus or Total member to see the deals.

Best Buy Fourth of July Sale FeatureNote: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Best Buy. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

In terms of Apple devices, you can find solid deals on MacBook Air, iPad Air, AirTag, Beats accessories, and more. Regarding iPad Air models, Best Buy is offering big discounts across the previous generation M3 model, which are worth looking into for anyone looking to avoid the newly increased prices of the M4 iPad Air.

SITEWIDE SALE
Best Buy July 4th Sale

Some of the biggest discounts you'll find in Best Buy's Fourth of July Sale are on TVs, with major savings from popular brands like Insignia, Samsung, and LG. Best Buy has Samsung's popular line of The Frame TVs on sale, including the 65-inch 2025 model for $999.99 ($600 off) and the 65-inch The Frame Pro for $1,499.99 ($400 off), both of which match record low prices.

Apple

TVs

Monitors

Audio

If you're on the hunt for more discounts, be sure to visit our Apple Deals roundup where we recap the best Apple-related bargains of the past week.

Deals Newsletter

Interested in hearing more about the best deals you can find in 2026? Sign up for our Deals Newsletter and we'll keep you updated so you don't miss the biggest deals of the season!

Related Roundup: Apple Deals

Popular Stories

airpods pro 3 design

AirPods Pro 3 Available for $199.99 Low Price on Amazon

Monday June 1, 2026 7:24 am PDT by
Amazon today has the AirPods Pro 3 available for $199.99, down from $249.00. This is a match of the all-time low price on the AirPods Pro 3, and it's a deal that hasn't been as frequent as discounts on the AirPods 4 and AirPods Max 2. Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us...
Read Full Article1 comments
Early Prime Day Deals Feature

Amazon Offers Early Prime Day Discounts on Anker, Samsung, Sonos, and More Accessories

Tuesday June 2, 2026 7:35 am PDT by
Amazon is set to host its annual Prime Day event later in June, but you can already find massive discounts across popular accessories right now. This includes year's best prices on Anker chargers, Samsung monitors, Sonos audio products, and more. Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which...
Read Full Article7 comments
lg summer sale

LG Kicks Off Summer Sale With Big Deals on Monitors, TVs, and Appliances

Wednesday June 3, 2026 7:27 am PDT by
LG is hosting a big savings event on its website this week, with deals on monitors, TVs, home appliances, and more. LG's discounts have been automatically applied and do not require any discount codes or special memberships. Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with LG. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running....
Read Full Article0 comments