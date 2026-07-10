$450 Off a MacBook Pro? The Best Apple Discounts You Can Grab Today

There are a few solid low prices on Apple devices available this week, including $99 off the Apple Watch Ultra 3, $150 off the M5 MacBook Air, and $450 off the M5 Pro MacBook Pro. You'll also find great deals on Anker accessories available on Amazon right now.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.



Apple Watch Ultra 3

What's the deal? Take $99 off Apple Watch Ultra 3

Take $99 off Apple Watch Ultra 3 Where can I get it? Amazon

Amazon Where can I find the original deal? Right here

Amazon this week has a few deals on the Apple Watch Ultra 3, providing $99 discounts on select models. We did track these models at $149 off during Prime Day this year, but those discounts are long gone and Amazon's prices today are still solid second-best options for anyone who missed those sales in June.



MacBook Pro

What's the deal? Take $450 off M5 Pro MacBook Pro

Take $450 off M5 Pro MacBook Pro Where can I get it? Best Buy

Best Buy Where can I find the original deal? Right here

You can get the 24GB/2TB 14-inch M5 Pro MacBook Pro for $2,549.00 this week at Best Buy, down from the new price of $2,999.00. This is one of the last few remaining Apple devices remaining at pre-hike prices, and we're not expecting the sale to last much longer.



MacBook Air

What's the deal? Take $150 off M5 MacBook Air

Take $150 off M5 MacBook Air Where can I get it? Amazon

Amazon Where can I find the original deal? Right here

Amazon is taking $150 off multiple models of the M5 MacBook Air, including deals on both 13-inch and 15-inch models. These are some of the lowest prices we've seen on the notebooks in the wake of Apple's price hikes last month.



Anker

What's the deal? Save on Anker accessories

Save on Anker accessories Where can I get it? Amazon

Amazon Where can I find the original deal? Right here

Anker's popular Prime 3-in-1 Wireless Charging Station has dropped to $99.74 on Amazon, down from $149.99. This is one of Anker's newest accessories, and Amazon's sale today is a match of the all-time low price that we last tracked during Prime Day. There are plenty of other Anker accessories on sale this week, which you can find in our original post.

If you're on the hunt for more discounts, be sure to visit our Apple Deals roundup where we recap the best Apple-related bargains of the past week.