Two New Apple Pencils Reportedly Launching Next Year
Two new Apple Pencil models are in development for release alongside next-generation iPad Pro models next year, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman.
Specifically, he said new versions of the lower-end Apple Pencil with a USB-C port and the higher-end Apple Pencil Pro are in the works.
Apple is working to satisfy upcoming EU requirements related to making batteries more replaceable, leading Gurman to believe that the new Apple Pencil models could be equipped with "new battery systems." While that wording is vague, it seems to suggest that the next Apple Pencil models could have replaceable batteries.
No other details were provided, so we do not know of any potential design changes or other new features that are planned at this time.
The current Apple Pencil with a USB-C port was released in November 2023, while the Apple Pencil Pro followed in May 2024.
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