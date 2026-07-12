 Two New Apple Pencils Reportedly Launching Next Year - MacRumors
Skip to Content

Two New Apple Pencils Reportedly Launching Next Year

by

Two new Apple Pencil models are in development for release alongside next-generation iPad Pro models next year, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman.

Apple Pencil USB C sliding cap feature
Specifically, he said new versions of the lower-end Apple Pencil with a USB-C port and the higher-end Apple Pencil Pro are in the works.

Apple is working to satisfy upcoming EU requirements related to making batteries more replaceable, leading Gurman to believe that the new Apple Pencil models could be equipped with "new battery systems." While that wording is vague, it seems to suggest that the next Apple Pencil models could have replaceable batteries.

No other details were provided, so we do not know of any potential design changes or other new features that are planned at this time.

The current Apple Pencil with a USB-C port was released in November 2023, while the Apple Pencil Pro followed in May 2024.

Related Roundup: iPad Pro
Tags: Apple Pencil Guide, Mark Gurman
Buyer's Guide: iPad Pro (Neutral)
Related Forum: iPad Accessories

Popular Stories

apple price hike

Apple Just Increased Prices on MacBooks, iPads, and More

Thursday June 25, 2026 5:44 am PDT by
Apple today dramatically increased device prices across multiple product lines. Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos. After temporarily taking it down earlier today, Apple's online store is back up with a series of product price increases. The changes are as follows: HomePod mini: $129, up from $99 (+$30) HomePod: $349, up from $299 (+$50) Apple TV: $199, up from...
Read Full Article1080 comments
iphone x flexible oled display

Apple Plans Wider Color Gamut for Future MacBook Pro, iMac, and iPad Pro

Monday June 29, 2026 6:35 am PDT by
Apple plans to adopt OLED panels capable of displaying a much wider range of colors, according to a new report from research firm TrendForce. The new panels would cover 95% of the BT.2020 color standard, which describes a far broader spectrum of colors than the DCI-P3 standard Apple's screens currently target. In practice, that means deeper, more accurate reds, greens, and blues. Reaching...
Read Full Article64 comments
m5 ipad pro

Apple to Launch New iPad Pro in Spring 2027

Wednesday July 1, 2026 2:17 pm PDT by
Apple is planning to release new 11-inch and 13-inch iPad Pro models in spring 2027, reports Bloomberg. No major design changes are expected, with Apple focusing on internal upgrades. The iPad Pro models could use either M6 chips or M7 chips. Apple will introduce the M6 chip as soon as this year in an updated 14-inch MacBook Pro model, but it is aiming to release the M7 chip in the first...
Read Full Article91 comments