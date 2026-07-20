 Samsung Debuts Galaxy Card With 5% Cash Back to Take On Apple Card - MacRumors
Skip to Content

Samsung Debuts Galaxy Card With 5% Cash Back to Take On Apple Card

by

Samsung today announced the launch of its first credit card in the United States, debuting the Samsung Galaxy Card in partnership with Barclays.

samsung galaxy card
The Samsung Galaxy Card works as a standard Visa card and offers special financing options for Samsung Galaxy devices purchased through Samsung. Apple Card has a similar financing option for Apple devices.

There is no annual fee for the Samsung Galaxy Card, and cardmembers earn 5% cash rewards on in-store or online purchases made directly from Samsung in the U.S. There are 3% cash rewards on purchases made using Samsung Wallet, 2% cash rewards on streaming service purchases like Netflix, Disney+, and Spotify, and 1% on everything else.

New users can earn $200 in cash rewards after spending $2,000 on purchases in the first 90 days of opening an account, and get a 20% discount on the Samsung VIP Advantage membership when using a Galaxy Card. ‌Apple Card‌ has 3% cash back for Apple purchases and purchases from select merchants, 2% for Apple Pay purchases, and 1% for everything else, so Samsung is offering higher cash back amounts.

‌Apple Card‌ is built around Apple's Wallet app, and the same is true for the Galaxy Card. It is integrated into Samsung Wallet, and the app can be used for account management. Samsung Wallet also houses passes, IDs, and digital keys, much like the Apple Wallet app.

Barclays says the Samsung Galaxy Card is its first digital wallet-native credit card, with no separate banking app. Apple worked with Goldman Sachs for the ‌Apple Card‌, but Goldman Sachs is exiting the partnership and JPMorgan Chase is taking over as issuer in a transition that will run through 2027.

After a user applies for the Samsung Galaxy Card and is approved, it is available for use immediately in Samsung Wallet. Samsung will ship out a physical version of the card, which is black metal, the inverse of the white titanium ‌Apple Card‌.

Samsung users can apply for the card online or in Samsung retail stores starting on July 22, which is the date of the Samsung Unpacked event. Samsung is expected to introduce its latest Galaxy foldables at the event.

Tags: Apple Card Guide, Samsung

Popular Stories

Foldable iPhone 2023 Feature Iridescent 1

Apple Approves Production of OLED Panels for Foldable iPhone

Monday June 22, 2026 8:00 am PDT by
Samsung Display has received Apple's approval to begin module production of OLED panels for Apple's first foldable iPhone, according to a report today from TheElec. Citing industry sources, the report says Samsung Display has started operating part of its back-end production lines in Vietnam to fulfill an initial order of around three million panels scheduled for delivery this year. Module...
Read Full Article47 comments
samsung galaxy unpacked july 2026

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked Event Set for July 22 With Foldable iPhone Rival Expected to Debut

Wednesday July 8, 2026 4:11 am PDT by
Samsung has announced it will introduce its latest Galaxy smartphones at a July 22 event, including what is believed to be a Galaxy Z Fold 8 with new passport-style dimensions similar to Apple's upcoming book-style foldable iPhone. It's no secret that Samsung has been working on a new foldable form factor to go head-to-head with Apple's rumored iPhone Ultra, and the company has been hinting...
Read Full Article28 comments
Vision Pro M5 Announcement

Report: Cheaper Apple Vision Pro Display Work Winds Down at Samsung

Wednesday July 8, 2026 5:16 am PDT by
Apple has suspended development of the display for a cheaper, lighter version of the Vision Pro that it originally planned to launch in the next few years, according to The Elec. The Korean outlet says Apple supplier Samsung Display is set to internally wind down the panel project – known in the industry as "G-VR" – with development set to be formally terminated by September. G-VR is ...
Read Full Article83 comments