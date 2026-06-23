 Apple Faces New App Store Complaint From Chinese Developers - MacRumors
Skip to Content

Apple Faces New App Store Complaint From Chinese Developers

by

A group of 48 China-based iOS developers have filed an antitrust complaint against Apple with the country's market regulator over the App Store's commission rates, the South China Morning Post reports.

iOS App Store General Feature Black
The developers sent an open letter to China's State Administration for Market Regulation (SAMR), alleging that Apple failed to deliver on a promise to offer the lowest commission rate to the Chinese market. The group asked the SAMR to investigate and penalize Apple for allegedly abusing its market dominance to impose "unfair and excessively high" costs on local developers.

Apple currently charges a 25% commission on paid apps and in-app purchases in China, down from 30% after a cut made in March. The commission on subscription renewals, along with the rate for qualified developers in Apple's Small Business and Mini Apps Partner programs, was lowered to 12% from 15% at the same time.

The complaint follows a series of similar challenges to Apple's China ‌App Store‌ policies dating back nearly a decade. A Beijing law firm filed a complaint in 2017 over app removals and high fees, a Chinese consumer sued over ‌App Store‌ fees in 2021 (a claim ultimately rejected by a Shanghai court in 2024), and another Chinese law firm sued again in 2025.

The 48 developers point to Apple's recent moves elsewhere as evidence the company can do better. Apple lowered its Brazil commission last week to between 10% and 21% of a transaction, plus a 5% processing fee, while also letting Brazilian developers distribute iOS apps through other app marketplaces for a 5% fee. Apple made comparable adjustments in Japan late last year.

The developers want more than Brazil-style pricing. They argue that allowing third-party app stores in China, as Apple already does in the European Union under the Digital Markets Act, would push its effective commission down to as low as 5%.

Apple has faced mounting regulatory pressure over ‌App Store‌ fees worldwide in recent years. The company was fined €500 million ($572.2 million) last year for violating the EU's Digital Markets Act and has appealed the decision, while in the U.S. it has been ordered to allow external payment links following its legal fight with Epic Games. Apple said earlier this month that its ‌App Store‌ ecosystem generated more than $1.4 trillion in developer billings and sales in 2025, with China contributing the largest share at $562 billion.

Note: Due to the political or social nature of the discussion regarding this topic, the discussion thread is located in our Political News forum. All forum members and site visitors are welcome to read and follow the thread, but posting is limited to forum members with at least 100 posts.

Tags: Apple Antitrust, App Store, China, South China Morning Post

Popular Stories

wwdc 2026 apple design awards

Apple Announces This Year's App Design Award Winners Ahead of WWDC 2026

Tuesday June 2, 2026 10:18 am PDT by
WWDC is set to start on Monday, June 8, and ahead of the keynote event, Apple has announced the winners of its annual Apple Design Awards. The Apple Design Awards recognize apps and games for their innovation, ingenuity, and technical achievement. Apple chose one app and one game for each of the six award categories. Delight and Fun - Grug (App) and Is This Seat Taken? (Game) Innovati...
Read Full Article17 comments
Liquid Glass App Store Feature

Apple Bringing App Store Age Verification to Texas as SB 2420 Takes Effect June 4

Wednesday June 3, 2026 12:52 pm PDT by
Apple today said App Store rules in Texas are changing due to the enforcement of SB 2420, a law that adds age assurance requirements for app marketplaces and developers. Apple users located in Texas will soon be required to confirm whether they are 18 years or older when creating an Apple Account. Apple Accounts for users under 18 must be part of a Family Sharing group, and parents need to...
Read Full Article44 comments
Apple App Store Awards 2025

Apple Highlights App Store Study: $1.4 Trillion in Sales Last Year, More Than 90% Commission-Free

Thursday June 4, 2026 7:58 am PDT by
Apple today highlighted a new study by economists at Analysis Group that outlines four key App Store stats for 2025. Ahead of WWDC 2026 next week, Apple's core message with this press release is that the App Store is reaching new heights and that "developers continue to thrive globally." App Store ecosystem facilitated a record $1.4 trillion in total billings and sales Apple received no...
Read Full Article63 comments