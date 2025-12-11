Apple Wins Ability to Charge Fees on External Payment Links as Appeals Court Modifies Epic Injunction

by

Apple should be able to collect a reasonable commission on purchases made using external links included in iOS apps, the U.S. Court of Appeals ruled today (via Reuters). The U.S. Court of Appeals partially reversed sanctions imposed on Apple after Apple was found to have willfully violated an injunction in the ongoing Epic Games vs. Apple legal battle.

app store blue banner epic 1
Since April, Apple has been forced to let developers offer links to non-App Store purchase options in their apps, with no control over the design of those links. Apps like Spotify can advertise deals and direct customers to their websites, something that was not previously allowed.

Apple has not been able to charge any commission at all for purchases made using these in-app links, but that's going to change in the future. The appeals court says that Apple should be able to charge a fee that covers its necessary costs and intellectual property.

Apple is not going to be able to start charging a commission immediately, though. The case has been sent back to the district court so that a reasonable fee can be determined.

In our view, as the April 30 Order is written, it is more like a punitive criminal contempt sanction than a civil contempt sanction or modification of the Injunction. The biggest problem with the commission prohibition is that it permanently prohibits the compensation that Apple can receive for linked-out purchases of digital products, regardless of whether the commission is itself prohibitive.

Rather than coercing Apple to comply with the spirit of the Injunction with a reasonable, non-prohibitive commission, the district court used blunt force to ban all commissions, abusing its discretion.

Some other aspects of the initial ruling were also found to be too broad, so there are other updates in store. Here's an overview of what's changing:

  • Fees on links - Apple will be able to charge a reasonable commission
  • Link design - Apple can restrict developers from making external links more prominent than in-app purchase options. Specifically, Apple can restrict a developer from putting buttons, links, or other calls to action in more prominent fonts, larger sizes, larger quantities, and more prominent places than buttons for in-app purchases. Apple has to allow developers to place buttons in "at least" the same fonts, sizes, and places as Apple's own.
  • Link language - Apple may restrict developers from using language that violates its general content standards, if such standards exist.
  • Link access restrictions - The original court ruling prevents Apple from restricting certain categories and developers from using links, such as subscriptions provided using the News Partner Program. The appeals court says Apple is not specifically enjoined from excluding developers participating in the VPP and NPP programs.

Apple created a situation requiring court oversight because after the original ruling ordered it to allow in-app links, Apple didn't charge a reasonable fee for purchases made using those links. Apple charged developers 27 percent instead of 30 percent, knowing that developers would also need to pay a fee for payment services. Almost no developers opted in to Apple's link program because it ended up being more expensive than the in-app purchase fees.

The appeals court agreed that there was clear and convincing evidence of civil contempt, and it declined to vacate the injunction. With the exception of changes to fees and link design, the rest of the injunction will remain in place because Apple made external links "as hard to use as possible," which "flies in the face of the Injunction's spirit."

The appeals court recommends that the district court calculate a commission that is based on the costs that are necessary for its coordination of external links for linked-out purchases, along with "some compensation" for the use of its intellectual property. Costs should not include commission for security and privacy.

While Apple is not able to charge any commission until the district court approves an appropriate fee, the appeals court suggests that both Apple and the district court should work to settle on a fee "expeditiously." The full text of the ruling is available here.

Tags: App Store, Apple Developer Program, Epic Games vs. Apple Guide

Top Rated Comments

IceCool Avatar
IceCool
39 minutes ago at 12:52 pm
I'm against most (if not all) of the changes being forced upon Apple.

However, I think the ruling today is a huge win and the most fair solution - outside of none of this happening in the first place.

Tim Sweeney blocked me on X, so I can't congratulate him on this failed attempt again.
Score: 7 Votes (Like | Disagree)
DelayedGratificationGene Avatar
DelayedGratificationGene
39 minutes ago at 12:51 pm
Sweeney the guy who manipulated kids to emptying their wallets just got slapped. Thankful that reasonable heads prevailed. Big win for Apple
Score: 6 Votes (Like | Disagree)
germanbeer007 Avatar
germanbeer007
41 minutes ago at 12:50 pm
let's not forget Tim Sweeney's praise of the App Store.

I wonder what happened between then and when Tim Sweeney began attacking Apple...oh right! Epic Games started building their own game distribution.

Attachment Image
Score: 5 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Kidseeghost Avatar
Kidseeghost
35 minutes ago at 12:55 pm
Tim Cook might not be a product person/genius but he is a hell of a business man and knows who to hire and how to win.
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
mattopotamus Avatar
mattopotamus
29 minutes ago at 01:02 pm

It still does not make sense that Apple can charge a few for its "intellectual property". That's like IKEA getting a few if an IKEA table is used in a restaurant and arguing, without the table the customer would have to eat food from the floor.
It still doesn't make sense that companies can use iOS and bypass their payment method. Design your own damn OS if you want to use their device as the driving force for free.
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
turbineseaplane Avatar
turbineseaplane
24 minutes ago at 01:06 pm

this:
Yes, I updated my post as you were posting it looks like
thx ?

The details of what "some compensation" for IP will amount to are very interesting to me.

Apple has traditionally not wanted to separate out the discrete elements of the value they are providing, so the exact amounts determined here will be interesting.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments