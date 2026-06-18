 Apple Announces Major App Store Changes on iOS in Brazil - MacRumors
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Apple Announces Major App Store Changes on iOS in Brazil

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Apple today announced that developers in Brazil will be allowed to distribute iPhone apps through alternative app marketplaces on iOS, and accept payments through third-party platforms. In other words, developers in Brazil will be able to circumvent the App Store and Apple's in-app purchase system, but there are still fees.

iOS App Store Icons
Alternative app marketplaces will have to be authorized by Apple and will need to meet ongoing requirements. For apps that are still distributed through the App Store, developers will be able to include an alternative payment processing method in their app and/or link users to a website to complete a transaction.

These changes are available on iOS 26.5 and later, and they are the result of regulatory action from Brazil's competition regulator. Apple has added a new page on its website with additional details for developers in Brazil.

Apple said these changes introduce privacy and security risks for users, including children. The company has introduced safeguards to mitigate these risks, including a notarization process for iOS apps, an authorization process for app marketplaces, and limitations on external links and alternative payments for users under the age of 18.

Apple has already allowed alternative app stores and/or third-party payment systems on iOS in the EU, Japan, and South Korea, and it will likely be forced to do so in the UK and Australia too, due to similar regulations in those countries.

Fees

iOS apps distributed on the App Store in Brazil will be able to take advantage of a lower commission of up to 21% on digital goods and services, down from a maximum of 30%, but many developers qualify for a commission as low as 10% through things such as the Small Business Program, Video Partner Program, and Mini Apps Partner Program.

If an app uses the App Store's in-app purchase system, there is an additional 5% fee.

Developers with iOS apps on the App Store in Brazil will pay a commission of 15% on transactions for digital goods and services made on a website linked to by the developer's app. In some cases, this commission will be lowered to 10%.

iOS apps distributed outside of the App Store in Brazil will be required to pay a 5% commission on the sale of digital goods and services, including paid apps. Apple says this "Core Technology Commission" compensates it for the tools, technologies, and services that enable developers to offer apps to iOS users.

By July 6, 2026, all current members of the Apple Developer Program will need to agree to an updated Apple Developer Program License Agreement, which includes new terms that allow for these options in Brazil.

Tag: App Store

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Top Rated Comments

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one more
18 minutes ago at 08:57 am
This reminds me of what Apple did in the EU a while ago, implementing it in such an awkward way that not much end-user benefit came out of it.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
2
2low_tech
19 minutes ago at 08:56 am
Apple needs to bite the bullet and just roll this out everywhere. It’s inevitable It’s going to happen no sense waiting for governments force you to do it.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
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