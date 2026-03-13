Apple to Cut App Store Developer Fees in China From March 15

Apple has announced it is lowering App Store developer fees in China from March 15, with commission rates for standard in-app purchases (IAPs) set to change to 25%, down from 30%.



In an update on its Developer blog, Apple also said the commission rate for qualifying IAPs under the App Store Small Business Program and Mini Apps Partner Program (and auto-renewals of IAP subscriptions after the first year) will be 12%, down from the current 15%.

Apple said the changes are a result of "discussions with the Chinese regulator," indicating the move is to avoid regulatory intervention. A report last year revealed that China's antitrust watchdog, the State Administration for Market Regulation, was investigating Apple's app fees in the region.

A similar change was recently made in Japan, where Apple lowered its commission to 21% on some third-party in-app payments, among other major changes, due to regulatory pressure.

In its update today, Apple said that signing the updated terms by March 15 is not required "to receive the benefit of these commission rate changes starting that date."

"We are committed to terms that remain fair and transparent to all developers, and to always offering competitive App Store rates to developers distributing apps in China that are no higher than overall rates in other markets," added Apple.