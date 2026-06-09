 Apple Shares 5-Minute WWDC Platforms State of the Union Recap Video - MacRumors
Skip to Content

Apple Shares 5-Minute WWDC Platforms State of the Union Recap Video

by

Apple has published a five-minute recap video summarizing the key announcements from its WWDC26 Platforms State of the Union, covering rebuilt intelligence frameworks, platform design changes, and major developer tools updates.


Apple said its Foundation Models have been rebuilt from the ground up in collaboration with Google, leveraging technology from the Gemini family of models. The Foundation Models framework now supports image input and cloud model integration, allowing developers to connect to any cloud model provider for more complex tasks.

New dynamic profiles are also included to simplify building AI agents and skills by swapping tools in and out and updating instructions on the fly. Core AI, an entirely new framework for running on-device models, is built into the OS and designed to take full advantage of Apple Silicon.

App Intents have been updated to connect apps to Apple Intelligence, making content discoverable and actions available through Siri via natural language, with a new View Annotations API allowing users to act on what's on screen just by asking.

The refined Liquid Glass design system features prominently in the recap. Apple said the design is more consistent and personalizable, with better readability. On macOS, every window now shares a tighter corner radius. App icons receive sharper rendering automatically, with new refraction effects available through Icon Composer.

iOS apps are now resizable, allowing users to take advantage of larger displays when running them on iPads or Macs via iPhone mirroring, with a new resizable iOS Simulator to make testing across sizes easier.

SwiftUI received a range of updates, including drag-to-reorder and swipe actions in any container, nested layouts that resize up to twice as fast, and automatic async image caching. Toolbars now offer finer control over visibility as space shrinks, and a new Spatial Preview Framework for the Apple Vision Pro lets developers stream 3D models from a Mac into physical space.

In Xcode 27, projects load faster and the app is 30% smaller as it moves to Apple Silicon-only. Settings now sync via iCloud, the toolbar is fully customizable, and themes including Emerald, Neon Noir, and Coral Reef bring color throughout the app.

Xcode Cloud is easier to set up with builds up to twice as fast. A new Device Hub replaces Simulator, bringing virtual and physical devices together in one place with live resizing and full hardware control from the Mac.

Apple said it is working with Anthropic, OpenAI, and Google to bring their agents into Xcode. Agent conversations now behave like files and can be opened, split, and stacked in the Navigator. Agents can run tests, use Playgrounds, customize previews across light and dark mode and other configurations, and drive a running app end-to-end. Developers can extend Xcode further through plugins that bring skills, MCP tools, and agents via the agent-client protocol, with Figma and GitHub shipping their own plugins at launch.

The full Platforms State of the Union video is available on the Apple Developer app, website, and YouTube.

Related Roundup: WWDC 2026
Tag: WWDC 2026
Related Forum: Apple, Inc and Tech Industry

Popular Stories

MacBook Pro Low Angle Wide Lens

macOS 27: Two More Changes Leaked Ahead of WWDC Next Month

Sunday May 10, 2026 9:45 am PDT by
macOS 27 will have a "slight redesign" compared to macOS Tahoe, according to the latest word from Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. In his Power On newsletter today, Gurman said the design changes will help to improve the readability of macOS Tahoe's Liquid Glass interface:If you've used Tahoe, you're likely familiar with some of the quirks — particularly the transparency effects and shadows that...
Read Full Article165 comments
WWDC26 Stickers Feature

Apple Developer App Gets Liquid Glass Makeover and New WWDC 2026 Stickers

Monday May 11, 2026 10:47 am PDT by
Apple today updated its Apple Developer app, introducing a Liquid Glass redesign and giving developers some WWDC-themed stickers that can be used in the Messages app. The Apple Developer app has a revamped Liquid Glass icon that reintroduces some older design elements while adopting the translucent Liquid Glass aesthetic. The icon has a pencil, paintbrush, and ruler that form the "A" shape,...
Read Full Article30 comments
wwdc apple park in person

Apple Announces WWDC 2026 Schedule, Sends Media Invites

Monday May 18, 2026 10:23 am PDT by
Apple today provided a schedule for its 2026 Worldwide Developers Conference, which starts on June 8 and ends on June 12. Apple also sent out invites to members of the media who have been invited to attend an in-person keynote viewing at Apple Park. Both the invites and schedule confirm that the keynote will begin at the standard time, 10:00 a.m. Pacific Time or 1:00 p.m Eastern Time....
Read Full Article35 comments

Top Rated Comments

tkermit Avatar
tkermit
14 minutes ago at 08:32 am
Is there a similar recap for the keynote? Could not make it through that...
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
sniffies Avatar
sniffies
25 minutes ago at 08:20 am
JC, why does it sound like an infomercial?
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments