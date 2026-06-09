macOS 27 Lets You Resize iPhone Mirroring in New Aspect Ratios

macOS 27 Golden Gate brings a major improvement to iPhone Mirroring, allowing users to resize the window beyond the iPhone's fixed aspect ratio for the first time.

Until now, iPhone Mirroring has been limited to the iPhone's native aspect ratio in a small window. Users could adjust the window's overall size somewhat, but its proportions remained locked. With ‌macOS 27‌, users can now change the aspect ratio of the iPhone Mirroring window itself, offering dramatically more flexibility for workflows that rely on the feature.

The update was revealed in Apple's Platforms State of the Union address. Several fixed aspect ratios appear to be available rather than free-form resizing, meaning the system snaps to the nearest supported shape. Depending on the chosen aspect ratio, iPhone Mirroring renders either an adjusted version of the app's iPhone layout or its iPad layout, when one is available. Aspect ratio adjustments are currently limited to iOS 27-compatible apps, which at present means only native iOS apps.

‌macOS 27‌ also adds Control Center to iPhone Mirroring, joining the Home Screen, App Switcher, and Spotlight as iPhone areas accessible directly from the Mac.

The improvements arrive alongside a broader push Apple made at this year's Platforms State of the Union, where developers were encouraged to move away from designing apps for fixed orientations and specific devices, and instead target what Apple described as "a dynamic range of sizes and aspect ratios." Apple introduced resizable iOS apps in iPhone Mirroring and on ‌iPad‌, with developers who rebuild against the latest SDK automatically opted in. A new resizable iOS simulator in Xcode lets developers test layouts across a wide range of screen sizes and aspect ratios.

That guidance appears to have ramifications well beyond iPhone Mirroring, with wide speculation that the feature is essentially a veiled preparation for the upcoming foldable iPhone. Moreover, iOS 27 contains frameworks that point more explicitly toward foldable hardware: "foldState" and "angleDegrees." A third find, a new key that returns the total count of built-in displays on a device, suggests Apple is also preparing the software stack for a device with more than one integrated screen. Taken together, the strings and the resizability push appear to be laying the groundwork for the foldable iPhone, widely expected to be called the "iPhone Ultra" and anticipated to launch alongside the iPhone 18 Pro in September 2026.