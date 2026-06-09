Apple Outlines Major AI and Developer Tool Updates at 2026 Platforms State of the Union

Apple yesterday held its WWDC 2026 Platforms State of the Union, detailing a wide range of updates to its developer tools and platforms, headlined by a major expansion of the Foundation Models framework.

The main announcement was free access to Apple Foundation Models running on Private Cloud Compute for developers with fewer than two million first-time App Store downloads, removing infrastructure costs as a barrier to building AI-powered features. The framework is also gaining image input support, server-side model integration allowing developers to call third-party models like Claude and Gemini through the same Swift API, and a new Dynamic Profiles system for building multi-agent workflows.

Apple also confirmed the Foundation Models framework will go open source later this summer. Key announcements from the session include:



Foundation Models framework : Free Private Cloud Compute access for smaller developers, image input support, server-side model support (Claude, Gemini, and others), Dynamic Profiles for multi-agent workflows, and open source release later this summer.

: Free Private Cloud Compute access for smaller developers, image input support, server-side model support (Claude, Gemini, and others), Dynamic Profiles for multi-agent workflows, and open source release later this summer. Core AI : A brand new framework for running custom on-device models, with ahead-of-time compilation, dedicated instruments, and Python tools for converting PyTorch models to Apple silicon. Powers Siri under the hood.

: A brand new framework for running custom on-device models, with ahead-of-time compilation, dedicated instruments, and Python tools for converting PyTorch models to Apple silicon. Powers Siri under the hood. App Intents and Siri : New entity and intent schemas let apps contribute content to Spotlight's semantic index, making it discoverable and actionable through natural language. A new View Annotations API lets ‌Siri‌ act on on-screen content conversationally.

: New entity and intent schemas let apps contribute content to Spotlight's semantic index, making it discoverable and actionable through natural language. A new View Annotations API lets ‌Siri‌ act on on-screen content conversationally. Xcode 27 : 30% smaller and Apple silicon-only, with iCloud settings sync, customizable toolbar, per-project themes, and a new Device Hub replacing Simulator. Agentic coding is expanded significantly: agents can now interact with the simulator, localize apps, run tests, and fix crashes pulled from Organizer. Xcode Cloud builds are up to twice as fast.

: 30% smaller and Apple silicon-only, with iCloud settings sync, customizable toolbar, per-project themes, and a new Device Hub replacing Simulator. Agentic coding is expanded significantly: agents can now interact with the simulator, localize apps, run tests, and fix crashes pulled from Organizer. Xcode Cloud builds are up to twice as fast. Liquid Glass forced migration : Support for opting out of the Liquid Glass design language is being removed. Apps recompiled with Xcode 27 will automatically adopt the new design. Liquid Glass itself has been refined with better content diffusion, a new darkened edge for depth, and a user-facing transparency slider.

: Support for opting out of the Liquid Glass design language is being removed. Apps recompiled with Xcode 27 will automatically adopt the new design. Liquid Glass itself has been refined with better content diffusion, a new darkened edge for depth, and a user-facing transparency slider. Intel Mac deprecation complete : macOS Tahoe was the final Intel release. Developers can now ship Apple silicon-only binaries on the Mac App Store.

: macOS Tahoe was the final Intel release. Developers can now ship Apple silicon-only binaries on the Mac App Store. iOS app resizability : iPhone apps on iPad and in iPhone Mirroring now support resizing, with apps automatically opting in when rebuilt with the latest SDK. Speculated to be related to the upcoming foldable iPhone.

: iPhone apps on iPad and in iPhone Mirroring now support resizing, with apps automatically opting in when rebuilt with the latest SDK. Speculated to be related to the upcoming foldable iPhone. SwiftUI updates : Reorderable containers and swipe actions for any container, layouts that resize up to twice as fast, lazy state initialization, and a new document infrastructure with first-class URL access.

: Reorderable containers and swipe actions for any container, layouts that resize up to twice as fast, lazy state initialization, and a new document infrastructure with first-class URL access. Swift 6.4 : Includes an anyAppleOS availability shorthand, suppressible compiler warnings, async support in defer blocks, and improved type-checker diagnostics. Parts of the OS kernel are now being written in Swift.

: Includes an anyAppleOS availability shorthand, suppressible compiler warnings, async support in defer blocks, and improved type-checker diagnostics. Parts of the OS kernel are now being written in Swift. Notion migrating to SwiftUI : Apple cited Notion as a major app moving its UI from cross-platform web technologies to native SwiftUI for performance and consistency.

: Apple cited Notion as a major app moving its UI from cross-platform web technologies to native SwiftUI for performance and consistency. Game Porting Toolkit : Major update adding AI skills for coding agents and new Metal command line tools to speed up bringing games to Apple platforms.

: Major update adding AI skills for coding agents and new Metal command line tools to speed up bringing games to Apple platforms. MLX : Apple's open source ML research framework now supports Metal 4 and can scale model training across multiple Macs via RDMA over Thunderbolt.

: Apple's open source ML research framework now supports Metal 4 and can scale model training across multiple Macs via RDMA over Thunderbolt. Spatial Preview framework: Mac apps can now extend 3D models into space around Apple Vision Pro wearers in real time.

Apple also mentioned that its fifth Apple Developer Center will open this fall in Berlin, joining Cupertino, Shanghai, Singapore, and Bengaluru.

See Apple's full address video for more information. All sessions from ‌WWDC 2026‌ are available via the Apple Developer app, the Apple Developer website, and YouTube.