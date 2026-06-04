 Leaker Says iOS 27 Won't Be Compatible With These iPhones - MacRumors
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Leaker Says iOS 27 Won't Be Compatible With These iPhones

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Apple is set to unveil iOS 27 with an all-new Siri app and more next week, but there are some compatibility details to know about.

iOS 27 on iPhone 17 1
According to Instant Digital, a known Apple leaker on the Chinese social media platform Weibo, iOS 27 will be compatible with the iPhone 12 series and newer. However, given the more personalized version of Siri will be powered by Apple Intelligence, the revamped Siri is expected to be limited to the iPhone 15 Pro and newer.

If this rumor is accurate, iOS 27 will drop support for the following iPhone models:

  • iPhone 11
  • iPhone 11 Pro
  • iPhone 11 Pro Max
  • iPhone SE (2nd generation)

However, these devices will continue to receive iOS 26 security updates for at least a few years.

iOS 27 will be compatible with the following iPhone models, according to the leaker:

  • iPhone 17e
  • iPhone 17
  • iPhone 17 Pro
  • iPhone 17 Pro Max
  • iPhone Air
  • iPhone 16e
  • iPhone 16
  • iPhone 16 Plus
  • iPhone 16 Pro
  • iPhone 16 Pro Max
  • iPhone 15
  • iPhone 15 Plus
  • iPhone 15 Pro
  • iPhone 15 Pro Max
  • iPhone 14
  • iPhone 14 Plus
  • iPhone 14 Pro
  • iPhone 14 Pro Max
  • iPhone 13
  • iPhone 13 mini
  • iPhone 13 Pro
  • iPhone 13 Pro Max
  • iPhone 12
  • iPhone 12 mini
  • iPhone 12 Pro
  • iPhone 12 Pro Max
  • iPhone SE (3rd generation)

Apple will unveil iOS 27 during its WWDC 2026 keynote this Monday, June 8, and the first developer beta should be released later that day. A public beta typically follows in July, ahead of a final release to all users in September.

iOS 27 been likened to Mac OS X Snow Leopard, in the sense that Apple is reportedly focused on bug fixes and stability improvements. There will still be some new features, though, including the dedicated Siri app with ChatGPT-like chatbot functionality and Apple Intelligence enhancements across other Apple apps.

Instant Digital has accurately leaked Apple information before, such as the yellow color for the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus, and the Apple Watch Ultra 2's Titanium Milanese Loop. However, the account does not have a perfect track record.

Related Roundup: iOS 27

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