 Apple Seeds iOS 27 and iPadOS 27 Second Betas to Developers - MacRumors
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Apple Seeds iOS 27 and iPadOS 27 Second Betas to Developers

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Apple today seeded the second betas of iOS 27 and iPadOS 27 to developers for testing purposes, with the update coming two weeks after Apple released the first betas following the WWDC 2026 keynote.

iOS 27 Feature Dark
Registered developers can download the betas from the Settings app on the iPhone or iPad by going to the General section and selecting Software Update.

‌iOS 27‌ introduces Apple's smarter version of Siri, ‌Siri‌ AI. ‌Siri‌ AI is a chatbot similar to ChatGPT, incorporating general world knowledge, personal data from apps like Messages and Mail, and onscreen awareness to answer questions and find information for you.

There are new Apple Intelligence features in apps like Photos, Safari, Shortcuts, Wallet, and Passwords, plus Apple added a standalone ‌Siri‌ app that houses ‌Siri‌ conversations. Write with ‌Siri‌ is available systemwide for generating text or offering feedback on your writing, and Visual Intelligence has been relocated to the Camera app with a new ‌Siri‌ mode.

Apple improved the look of Liquid Glass and added a slider for customizing transparency. There are multiple performance improvements to speed up iOS, so everything feels faster, even on older iPhones. Apps launch quicker, AirDrop transfers are faster, the keyboard pops up more quickly, and devices are better at transitioning between Wi-Fi and Cellular to keep you connected.

For more on what's new in ‌iOS 27‌, we have a dedicated iOS 27 roundup.

Related Roundups: iOS 27, iPadOS 27

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Top Rated Comments

E
ethanwa79
33 minutes ago at 10:13 am
Hopefully no regressions. Beta 1 has been pretty great honestly.
Score: 10 Votes (Like | Disagree)
ajkoeltz Avatar
ajkoeltz
9 minutes ago at 10:36 am

Beta one was a dumpster fire. Lets hope they fixed a bunch of stuff.
DB One was 10 better than any other first beta I've installed.
Score: 5 Votes (Like | Disagree)
IceCool Avatar
IceCool
32 minutes ago at 10:13 am
Installing iOS 12 27 beta 2 now!
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
K
Kkspire
8 minutes ago at 10:38 am
Hoping wireless CarPlay will stop the constant wireless disconnects now. Had to revert to wired.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
csalm87 Avatar
csalm87
11 minutes ago at 10:34 am

This seems faster than normal?
Nope every 2 weeks has been the standard until it gets closer to final release.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
noah82 Avatar
noah82
12 minutes ago at 10:34 am
Just updating and my indexing message finally went away!
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments