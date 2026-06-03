 Kuo: Apple's Vision Pro Successors Off the Table as Focus Shifts to Smart Glasses - MacRumors
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Kuo: Apple's Vision Pro Successors Off the Table as Focus Shifts to Smart Glasses

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Incoming Apple CEO John Ternus signed off on a major revision of Apple's Vision Pro and smart glasses plans, consolidating Apple's work in the category.

Apple Glasses Triad Feature
According to Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, Ternus nixed plans for a second Vision Pro and a lighter Vision Air. Kuo says there are only two smart glasses products in development, including the AI smart glasses that Apple is creating to rival the Meta Ray-Bans and a display-equipped set of AR smart glasses.

"I think removing the Vision Pro line was the right call, as Apple shifts resources toward smart glasses with greater mass-market potential," writes Kuo. Kuo says that the Vision products roadmap that he shared in June 2025 is no longer a useful reference because of the major changes that Apple has made to its plans over the last year. Kuo's product timeline originally featured seven products, but now it features just two that are still relevant.

Kuo believes the AI smart glasses will ship in 2027, while the display-equipped augmented reality glasses with "optical waveguides" won't come out until 2029 at the earliest. Optical waveguides pair a micro-display with waveguides that guide the image to the user's eyes. Lenses remain transparent, so the virtual content looks like it's overlaid on the real world view.

Bloomberg's Mark Gurman weighed in on Kuo's report and said the Vision Air was discontinued in October 2025, the display glasses meant to pair with a Mac were sunset in January 2025, and AI smart glasses will launch at the end of 2027.

While Kuo does not believe Apple is working on any version of a Vision Pro, Gurman claims Apple has a Vision Pro 2 "in testing" but the category is "on ice." Earlier this week, Gurman also said Apple is working on a cheaper, lighter Vision Pro, but the device is unlikely to launch before late 2028 or 2029.

John Ternus is set to take over as Apple's CEO on September 1, 2026. Current Apple CEO Tim Cook will remain on as Executive Chairman.

Related Roundup: Apple Vision Pro
Tags: Apple Glasses Guide, John Ternus, Ming-Chi Kuo
Buyer's Guide: Vision Pro (Neutral)
Related Forum: Apple Vision Pro

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Top Rated Comments

TigerNike23 Avatar
TigerNike23
24 minutes ago at 11:22 am
What they should’ve done the entire time, IMO.

I will buy Apple Smart Glasses.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
L
Lounge vibes 05
6 minutes ago at 11:39 am
All of this is just complete and totalnonsense to anyone who pays attention to how Apple works.
There not being another Vision Pro in the pipeline means absolutely nothing when it’s pretty clear we know there are people still working on it within Apple. They literally just announced new accessibility and software features coming to the Apple Vision Pro this fall a week ago.
The folding iPhone and AI glasses are obviously taking the priority at the moment… because they are expected to be introduced this fall and next fall respectively. The Vision Pro was last updated six months ago, there is obviously not going to be another revision until 2028/2029, long after the folding iPhone and glasses just become regular apple products folded into the lineup and not special projects as they are now.

Anyone remember when the original iPhone launched in 2007? Apple put the tablet project on hold, they delayed Mac OS X Leopard twice, and other than Intel spec bumps the entire Mac line pretty much remained stagnant from the Intel transition in 2006 until the MacBook Air introduction in 2008.
That’s what’s happening now, the folding iPhone and glasses likely will be the big priority over the next 18 to 24 months, and then once those special projects spin down Apple will then likely revisit a Vision Air and a big Vision Pro 2.0 rethink.
Apple has made it pretty clear this is a longtime strategy of theirs, that being spatial computing. The fact that one product is being put on the back burner doesn’t mean anything. The fact that there is no release within the next year or so of a new Vision Pro is inconsequential in the grand scheme of things.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
jz0309 Avatar
jz0309
15 minutes ago at 11:30 am
Ok, we shall see what really happens in the next couple years... I don't see Apple just "dropping everything VPro" related, there is clearly a niche market, a niche way bigger thank XDR displays... time will tell
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
W
wigby
19 minutes ago at 11:26 am
Ming-Chi Kuo ('https://x.com/mingchikuo/status/2062216902609695054?s=20') can only make guesses on Apple's next moves based upon supply chain rumors. He's creating narratives to support a change in Apple's component purchasing. He will change his narrative as Apple changes their needs many times over the next 1-2 years. This means nothing.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
J
jacquesvfd
20 minutes ago at 11:25 am
I swear this article comes out every week.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
jarman92 Avatar
jarman92
22 minutes ago at 11:24 am
Worth noting that Gruber said in April ('https://daringfireball.net/2026/04/on_the_future_of_apples_vision_platform') that he heard from multiple Apple employees on the Vision team that this isn’t true.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
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