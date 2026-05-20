 Amazon Takes $150 Off Every 15-Inch M5 MacBook Air - MacRumors
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Amazon Takes $150 Off Every 15-Inch M5 MacBook Air

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Amazon today has every model of the 15-inch M5 MacBook Air on sale at record low prices, starting at $1,149.00 for the 512GB model, down from $1,299.00. This sale includes all three configurations of the 15-inch M5 MacBook Air on sale in most color options.

m5 macbook air pinkNote: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Amazon. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

You'll find $150 off every model on Amazon, also including both 1TB models. Best Buy is matching these deals as part of its ongoing Memorial Day sale, which we began tracking yesterday. As of writing, we aren't tracking any deals on the 13-inch M5 MacBook Air.

$150 OFF
15-inch M5 MacBook Air (512GB) for $1,149.00

$150 OFF
15-inch M5 MacBook Air (16GB/1TB) for $1,349.00

$150 OFF
15-inch M5 MacBook Air (24GB/1TB) for $1,549.00

If you're on the hunt for more discounts, be sure to visit our Apple Deals roundup where we recap the best Apple-related bargains of the past week.

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Interested in hearing more about the best deals you can find in 2026? Sign up for our Deals Newsletter and we'll keep you updated so you don't miss the biggest deals of the season!

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