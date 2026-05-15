Best Apple Deals of the Week: Anker Accessories on Sale Plus AirPods Max 2 for $509 and More
The best Apple deals this week include AirPods Max 2 for $40 off, 2026 MacBook Pro for up to $216 off, and Apple Watch Series 11 for up to $130 off. You'll also find Anker's best charging accessories on sale on Amazon right now, including the new Prime 3-in-1 Wireless Charging Station.
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Anker
- What's the deal? Save on Anker charging accessories
- Where can I get it? Amazon
- Where can I find the original deal? Right here
Anker's new Prime 3-in-1 Wireless Charging Station has been marked down to $104.99 on Amazon, down from $149.99. This is one of Anker's newest accessories, and Amazon's sale today is a match of the all-time low price.
AirPods Max 2
- What's the deal? Take $40 off AirPods Max 2
- Where can I get it? Amazon
- Where can I find the original deal? Right here
Amazon this week has a record low price on the AirPods Max 2, now available for $509.00, down from $549.00. This sale is available in three colors of the headphones.
MacBook Pro
- What's the deal? Take up to $249 off M5 Pro/M5 Max MacBook Pro
- Where can I get it? Amazon
- Where can I find the original deal? Right here
Amazon is offering a few all-time low prices on Apple's M5 Pro/M5 Max MacBook Pro this week, with up to $249 off select models.
Apple Watch Series 11
- What's the deal? Take up to $130 off Apple Watch Series 11
- Where can I get it? Amazon
- Where can I find the original deal? Right here
Amazon has all-time low prices on the Apple Watch Series 11 this week, with up to $130 off numerous models of the smartwatch. A highlight of the sale is the 46mm cellular model at $130 off, which is a match of the all-time low price.
If you're on the hunt for more discounts, be sure to visit our Apple Deals roundup where we recap the best Apple-related bargains of the past week.
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