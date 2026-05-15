 Best Apple Deals of the Week: Anker Accessories on Sale Plus AirPods Max 2 for $509 and More - MacRumors
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Best Apple Deals of the Week: Anker Accessories on Sale Plus AirPods Max 2 for $509 and More

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The best Apple deals this week include AirPods Max 2 for $40 off, 2026 MacBook Pro for up to $216 off, and Apple Watch Series 11 for up to $130 off. You'll also find Anker's best charging accessories on sale on Amazon right now, including the new Prime 3-in-1 Wireless Charging Station.

Best Apple Deals Feature Shelf PurpleNote: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

Anker

anker purple

  • What's the deal? Save on Anker charging accessories
  • Where can I get it? Amazon
  • Where can I find the original deal? Right here

$45 OFF
Anker Prime 3-in-1 Wireless Charging Station for $104.99

Anker's new Prime 3-in-1 Wireless Charging Station has been marked down to $104.99 on Amazon, down from $149.99. This is one of Anker's newest accessories, and Amazon's sale today is a match of the all-time low price.

AirPods Max 2

airpods max 2 purple

  • What's the deal? Take $40 off AirPods Max 2
  • Where can I get it? Amazon
  • Where can I find the original deal? Right here

$40 OFF
AirPods Max 2 for $509.00

Amazon this week has a record low price on the AirPods Max 2, now available for $509.00, down from $549.00. This sale is available in three colors of the headphones.

MacBook Pro

macbook pro m5 pro purple

  • What's the deal? Take up to $249 off M5 Pro/M5 Max MacBook Pro
  • Where can I get it? Amazon
  • Where can I find the original deal? Right here

$216 OFF
14-inch M5 Pro MacBook Pro (24GB/1TB) for $1,984.00

$249 OFF
16-inch M5 Pro MacBook Pro (24GB/1TB) for $2,449.99

Amazon is offering a few all-time low prices on Apple's M5 Pro/M5 Max MacBook Pro this week, with up to $249 off select models.

Apple Watch Series 11

apple watch series 11 purple

  • What's the deal? Take up to $130 off Apple Watch Series 11
  • Where can I get it? Amazon
  • Where can I find the original deal? Right here

$100 OFF
Apple Watch Series 11 (42mm GPS) for $299.00

$130 OFF
Apple Watch Series 11 (46mm Cell) for $399.00

Amazon has all-time low prices on the Apple Watch Series 11 this week, with up to $130 off numerous models of the smartwatch. A highlight of the sale is the 46mm cellular model at $130 off, which is a match of the all-time low price.

If you're on the hunt for more discounts, be sure to visit our Apple Deals roundup where we recap the best Apple-related bargains of the past week.

Deals Newsletter

Interested in hearing more about the best deals you can find in 2026? Sign up for our Deals Newsletter and we'll keep you updated so you don't miss the biggest deals of the season!

Related Roundup: Apple Deals

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