 ChatGPT Can Now Connect to Your Financial Accounts for Budgeting Advice - MacRumors
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ChatGPT Can Now Connect to Your Financial Accounts for Budgeting Advice

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OpenAI is adding a new personal finance feature to ChatGPT, letting people connect their financial accounts to the chatbot to get budgeting advice.

chatgpt finances
Through a partnership with Plaid, ChatGPT users can connect their bank accounts, credit cards, investment accounts, and other financial accounts to get advice. OpenAI says ChatGPT supports more than 12,000 financial institutions.

ChatGPT will provide a dashboard of how money is being spent, along with an up-to-date view of portfolio performance, spending, subscriptions, upcoming payments, and more. It will also let users ask finance-related questions, and OpenAI provided a sample of questions ChatGPT will be able to answer with access to a user's financial accounts.

  • Help me build a plan to buy a house in my area in the next 5 years
  • What did my recent vacation actually cost me?
  • I feel like I've been spending more recently. Has anything changed?
  • Can I afford to take a lower-paying job if it gives me more flexibility to be home with the kids?
  • What's the biggest risk in my portfolio?
  • Look at my subscriptions and help me choose what to cancel

OpenAI says that connecting financial accounts lets ChatGPT provide a more personal and complete finance guidance experience. ChatGPT will be able to see balances, transactions, investments, and liabilities, but it can't see full account numbers or make changes to accounts.

The new personal finance feature is available to Pro ChatGPT users located in the United States, and it works on iOS and the web. While integration is limited to Plaid right now, OpenAI is adding Intuit soon. Support for ChatGPT Plus subscribers will be added in the future after OpenAI improves it after feedback from Pro users.

Tags: ChatGPT, OpenAI

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Top Rated Comments

C
Corefile
2 minutes ago at 10:14 am
Hahaha. Nope. Just nope.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Astuces iOS Avatar
Astuces iOS
2 minutes ago at 10:14 am
And then collect all this data... I think they think we are dumb...
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
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