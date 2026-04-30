 Apple Expects 'Significantly Higher Memory Costs' in June Quarter and Beyond - MacRumors
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Apple Expects 'Significantly Higher Memory Costs' in June Quarter and Beyond

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Apple had higher memory costs during the March quarter, and the impact is expected to get worse as the year goes on. Apple CEO Tim Cook said that Apple is expecting "significantly higher memory costs" in the June quarter, and beyond June, memory costs will "drive an increasing impact" on Apple's business.

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Cook said the higher memory costs have been partially offset because the company is selling existing inventory that it has stockpiled. As those supplies dwindle, Apple's costs will go up.

According to Cook, Apple is going to look at a "range of options" and the company is "continuing to evaluate" the situation. Cook declined to provide more insight into how Apple plans to deal with the problem.

Memory costs have been soaring due to global supply constraints caused by AI server demand. Chip makers are prioritizing memory for AI servers rather than consumer devices, causing prices to go up.

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Top Rated Comments

A
AAPLbuyback
26 minutes ago at 02:49 pm
They also anticipate significantly higher profit.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
tgwaste Avatar
tgwaste
11 minutes ago at 03:04 pm
They should make memory in house like they've done with many other things.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
j569mxr Avatar
j569mxr
17 minutes ago at 02:59 pm
"range of options" = 8 gigs are back baby!
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
jonnyb098 Avatar
jonnyb098
21 minutes ago at 02:55 pm
RAM is set to be up 400% by 2027. Meanwhile Sandisk stock is up 3000%!
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
k1121j Avatar
k1121j
24 minutes ago at 02:52 pm
Seems like any excuse for a company to inflate prices these days they take it. Shame memory makers 😡
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
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