Apple Leads Global Market for Satellite-Connected Smartphones

Apple remains the top manufacturer of satellite-capable smartphones globally, with such devices projected to reach 46% of all smartphone shipments by 2030, according to a new report from Counterpoint Research.



The firm's Smartphone Satellite Connection Report finds that Apple kickstarted the satellite phone trend when it partnered with Globalstar to bring Emergency SOS via satellite to the iPhone 14 in 2022 and has maintained a clear lead since. Samsung leads the Android ecosystem, while Huawei and Google also follow a proprietary approach. Other Android players, including Xiaomi, OPPO, HONOR, and vivo, have aligned with the 3GPP non-terrestrial network (NTN) standard to enable broader scalability and interoperability.

The market is currently dominated by the premium segment, with the lack of compelling everyday use cases limiting broader adoption. 3GPP Release 17 supports only SOS messaging and basic location sharing. Release 18 is expected to expand adoption further across premium brands, but mass-market penetration in the mid-price segment is not anticipated until Release 19.

Qualcomm leads among Android vendors with its Snapdragon X80 and X85 modems, with MediaTek, Samsung, Google, and Huawei all increasing competition. North America is the leading region for adoption, driven by carrier partnerships including T-Mobile with SpaceX, AT&T with AST Mobile, and Rogers with SpaceX, alongside Apple's Globalstar arrangement. Amazon's acquisition of Globalstar is seen as a notable development, potentially opening new connectivity-as-a-service revenue streams.

Counterpoint expects Apple, Google, and Samsung to lead in overall market penetration toward 2030, with Android brands targeting entry-level and mid-range price points seeing slower uptake. Apple recently agreed a new satellite deal with Amazon following its acquisition of Globalstar, and has several new satellite features in development, including Maps via satellite, photos in Messages via satellite, and a satellite API for third-party apps.