Blackmagic Debuts $29K+ URSA Cine Immersive 100G for Vision Pro

Blackmagic has announced a new version of its URSA Cine Immersive camera, the first commercial camera system designed to capture 3D content for the Vision Pro.



The URSA Cine Immersive 100G adds 100G Ethernet to the original camera to deliver the bandwidth needed to output live immersive video for the first time.

Blackmagic Design also announced the Blackmagic URSA Cine Live Encoder, a live processor module ($1,645) that compresses live immersive video into Apple ProRes for output as SMPTE-2110-22 IP video, allowing users to combine the stereo, high frame rate image streams into a single 100G Ethernet connection.

However, the capability is costly – Blackmagic is asking $29,145 for the device, which will be available in Q3 2026. The original Blackmagic URSA Cine Immersive remains available on the Blackmagic website for $27,495, down from the $30,000 price tag it carried when it was first unveiled in 2024.

Both cameras have a custom stereoscopic 3D lens system with dual 8K sensors, and can capture a 180-degree field of view with spatial audio support at up to 90 frames per second. Captured content features an 8,160 x 7,200 resolution per eye, and there are 16 stops of dynamic range for detail and color accuracy in every frame.

Dual 5-inch HDR touchscreens are also included, along with an external color status LCD screen. There are several other connectivity options aside from Ethernet, including 12G-SDI out, USB-C, and XLR audio ports, plus an 8-pin Lemo connector for power.



Blackmagic says URSA Cine Immersive has been used on a number of high-profile immersive productions, including MotoGP: Tour De Force, Debut at the BBC Proms, an upcoming documentary featuring Real Madrid, and NASA's recent Artemis II launch.