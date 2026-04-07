New Book Details Vision Pro's Troubled Launch in Apple Stores

A new book by New York Times labor reporter Noam Scheiber argues that Apple's decade-long erosion of its retail workforce directly contributed to the disappointing launch of the Apple Vision Pro in early 2024 (via WIRED).



The book, Mutiny: The Rise and Revolt of the College-Educated Working Class, draws on interviews with Apple Store employees to document how staffing cuts, reduced training, and a shift toward aggressive sales metrics left Apple retail staff ill-equipped to demo the Vision Pro.

Apple flew hundreds of retail employees to Cupertino in early 2024 for secretive Vision Pro training, requiring NDAs, phone confiscation, and strict silence between colleagues at different stages of the program, to preserve the "novelty" of the experience. Upon their return to their stores, they were tasked with leading four-hour workshops, but many salespeople received only minimal preparation, with some given as little as a 20-minute demo and limited time to rehearse a complex script before presenting to customers. The challenge was compounded by a workforce that included many recently converted employees with little prior experience of scripted product launches, leaving some ill-equipped to deliver the carefully choreographed demonstrations.

The demo itself was technically demanding. Employees had to scan customers' faces, select from roughly 25 different light seals, and guide users through eye- and hand-based controls before working through a script that ran to more than a dozen screens. The training was so haphazard that many employees who received early demos were unknowingly seeing blurry content, the result of small fitting errors that nobody had caught. With stores staffed so leanly, managers struggled to pull employees off the floor for the preparation time Apple corporate had intended, and demo quality varied enormously. Some employees noticed a disconnect between Cupertino's expectations and floor-level reality.

Scheiber traces the deterioration to the transition from Steve Jobs to Tim Cook. Jobs built Apple retail around a permanently employed, generously compensated workforce, on the theory that any worker who felt second-class would make customers feel the same way. Under Cook, that model was progressively unwound: contractor numbers grew, training shifted from multi-week instructor-led programs to brief self-guided modules, and leadership rotated toward cost control. After an unsuccessful attempt to slash staffing under John Browett, Cook installed Angela Ahrendts, whose sensibility was closer to the Jobs era, but her 2019 departure brought in Deirdre O'Brien, who pushed stores toward conventional retail metrics: device activations, accessory attachment rates, and AppleCare+ sign-ups. The "creative" role tracked a similar trajectory, shrinking from unlimited one-on-one customer tutorials to group sessions to what some employees described as barely disguised product marketing.

Apple sold fewer than 500,000 Vision Pro units in 2024, compared to roughly 10 million Apple Watches in their first year on sale and more than 200 million iPhones annually. The book notes that Apple had originally projected first-year Apple Watch sales at around 40 million units before slashing that forecast by more than 70% and that it was store employees who helped rescue the launch, surfacing the health and fitness angle through daily floor-level conversations with managers. This time the dynamic ran in reverse. Whereas retail staff had once helped pull Apple out of a stumbling product launch, the book argues, this time they made one worse.

The Vision Pro's own limitations played a significant role in the shortfall, such as a roughly 1.5-pound weight, a limited selection of apps, and a $3,500 base price rising to around $4,000 with common upgrades and accessories. Because few employees could afford the device even with their 25% staff discount, they had little opportunity to build familiarity with it outside of work. About a week after launch, managers in many stores quietly allowed salespeople to read the demo script from an iPad rather than deliver it from memory, which some staff said degraded the experience.

A few months later, many stores abandoned the script altogether. Managers began asking staff to recruit customers for demos on the floor, and some informally lowered the minimum age requirement from 13. The Vision Pro's sales performance at store level told its own story. By late May 2024, employees at the Towson store were reporting weeks in which they sold no units at all, and occasionally recorded negative sales figures after processing returns.

Mutiny: The Rise and Revolt of the College-Educated Working Class is out now from Farrar, Straus and Giroux. See the full excerpt in WIRED for more information.