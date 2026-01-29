iPhone 16 Tops List of World's Best-Selling Smartphones in 2025

Apple's iPhone 16 was the best-selling smartphone globally in 2025, according to Counterpoint Research's latest report. Apple and Samsung devices dominated the top 10 list for the fourth consecutive year, accounting for 19% of overall smartphone sales.

Apple claimed seven of the top 10 spots, while Samsung captured the remaining three.

Launched in September, the iPhone 17 series achieved 16% higher sales than its predecessor during its first full quarter, driven by strong demand in the U.S., China, and Western Europe. Counterpoint said the base iPhone 17 model was the standout performer, registering the highest growth among all devices and climbing the rankings compared to where the iPhone 16 debuted in 2024. Counterpoint attributed the growth to the iPhone 17's upgrades, such as a higher refresh rate (120Hz vs 60Hz), and larger base storage (256GB vs. 128GB).

The more affordable iPhone 16e, launched in spring 2025, also contributed additional sales with its more accessible $599 entry point into Apple's ecosystem.

In fifth position, Samsung's Galaxy A16 5G became the best-selling Android smartphone of 2025, while the Galaxy S25 Ultra secured a flagship spot for the second consecutive year in ninth. The S25 Ultra grew more than 3x year-over-year in Japan, according to the research firm.

Looking ahead, Counterpoint expects premium flagship devices to increase their presence in 2026 as rising memory prices disproportionately impact entry-to-mid-segment devices.

Apple still sells iPhone 16 models as part of its smartphone lineup. Priced starting at $699, the previous-generation device features an A18 chip that supports Apple Intelligence, a dual-lens camera system, a Camera Control button for quick camera access, and a customizable Action button.

