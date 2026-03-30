iPhone Air Discounts Continue With Up to $200 Off in Best Buy Flash Sale

Just a few days after the iPhone Air received a big discount on Amazon in the United Kingdom, Best Buy today is offering customers in the United States a chance to get up to $200 off the smartphone.

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You can get the 256GB iPhone Air for $799.99 ($200 off) if you activate the device through Verizon or AT&T. The retailer is also offering an unlocked version of the 256GB iPhone Air for $899.99 ($100 off).

These deals are available in Light Gold, Sky Blue, and Space Black for the 256GB model. You can also find similar discounts at up to $200 off the 512GB and 1TB models on Best Buy.

This is Best Buy's deal of the day for today, so we only expect it to be around until later tonight. If you're on the hunt for more discounts, be sure to visit our Apple Deals roundup where we recap the best Apple-related bargains of the past week.