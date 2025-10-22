Some Cosmic Orange iPhone 17 Pros Seeing Discoloration Issue

Apple is facing a small but growing cluster of reports that the new Cosmic Orange finish on the iPhone 17 Pro and ‌iPhone 17 Pro‌ Max is shifting toward a rose-gold or pink hue for a subset of users, in some cases prompting device replacements.

Image via Reddit user Image via Reddit user DakAttack316

Multiple posts on Reddit and TikTok over the past week describe the color of the anodized aluminum frame of the ‌iPhone 17 Pro‌ changing over time. The earliest widely circulated case came from Reddit user DakAttack316 , who said their Cosmic Orange ‌iPhone 17 Pro‌ Max developed a pink tint without any unusual treatment.

Subsequent threads showed same color shift on other units, with the glass rear panel retaining its original saturation while the exposed aluminum perimeter and camera plateau moved toward a rose-gold-like tone. A separate report showed the camera plateau of a four-day-old Cosmic Orange ‌iPhone 17 Pro‌ that appeared deeper in tone than the surrounding frame when viewed in daylight, despite the phone having been kept in Apple's clear case.

Some reports have concluded that the cause of the discoloration is due to contact with peroxide-based solvents or prolonged ultraviolet exposure. On its support website, Apple instructs consumers:

Using a 70 percent isopropyl alcohol wipe, 75 percent ethyl alcohol wipe, or Clorox Disinfecting Wipes, you may gently wipe the exterior surfaces of your iPhone. Don't use products containing bleach or hydrogen peroxide. Avoid getting moisture in any openings, and don't submerge your iPhone in any cleaning agents. After disinfecting, wipe with a soft, slightly damp (with water), lint-free cloth.

Apple does not explain why peroxide is banned, but color loss confined to the metal frame matches what is known to happen when anodized coatings are exposed to strong oxidizers. The ‌iPhone 17 Pro‌ uses anodized aluminum, which is porous during manufacturing and takes on dye before it is sealed. This allows Apple to deliver the strong Cosmic Orange color, but also means the color can shift if the oxide layer is damaged or if UV breaks down the sealed pores.

The other, less saturated ‌iPhone 17 Pro‌ colors do not seem to be experiencing the same problem. Similarly, the titanium and glass finishes of the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro are not dyed, making them less vulnerable to this type of change as a result.

Apple has not provided any information about the discoloration cases, but some users say that Apple Support replaced affected devices when inspected.