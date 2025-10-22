Some Cosmic Orange iPhone 17 Pros Seeing Discoloration Issue

by

Apple is facing a small but growing cluster of reports that the new Cosmic Orange finish on the iPhone 17 Pro and ‌iPhone 17 Pro‌ Max is shifting toward a rose-gold or pink hue for a subset of users, in some cases prompting device replacements.

cosmic orange discoloredImage via Reddit user DakAttack316.

Multiple posts on Reddit and TikTok over the past week describe the color of the anodized aluminum frame of the ‌iPhone 17 Pro‌ changing over time. The earliest widely circulated case came from Reddit user DakAttack316, who said their Cosmic Orange ‌iPhone 17 Pro‌ Max developed a pink tint without any unusual treatment.

Subsequent threads showed same color shift on other units, with the glass rear panel retaining its original saturation while the exposed aluminum perimeter and camera plateau moved toward a rose-gold-like tone. A separate report showed the camera plateau of a four-day-old Cosmic Orange ‌iPhone 17 Pro‌ that appeared deeper in tone than the surrounding frame when viewed in daylight, despite the phone having been kept in Apple's clear case.

Some reports have concluded that the cause of the discoloration is due to contact with peroxide-based solvents or prolonged ultraviolet exposure. On its support website, Apple instructs consumers:

Using a 70 percent isopropyl alcohol wipe, 75 percent ethyl alcohol wipe, or Clorox Disinfecting Wipes, you may gently wipe the exterior surfaces of your iPhone. Don't use products containing bleach or hydrogen peroxide. Avoid getting moisture in any openings, and don't submerge your iPhone in any cleaning agents. After disinfecting, wipe with a soft, slightly damp (with water), lint-free cloth.

Apple does not explain why peroxide is banned, but color loss confined to the metal frame matches what is known to happen when anodized coatings are exposed to strong oxidizers. The ‌iPhone 17 Pro‌ uses anodized aluminum, which is porous during manufacturing and takes on dye before it is sealed. This allows Apple to deliver the strong Cosmic Orange color, but also means the color can shift if the oxide layer is damaged or if UV breaks down the sealed pores.

The other, less saturated ‌iPhone 17 Pro‌ colors do not seem to be experiencing the same problem. Similarly, the titanium and glass finishes of the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro are not dyed, making them less vulnerable to this type of change as a result.

Apple has not provided any information about the discoloration cases, but some users say that Apple Support replaced affected devices when inspected.

Top Rated Comments

Apple-achian Avatar
Apple-achian
54 minutes ago at 07:22 am
Users apply oxidizing agents are literal plants from competitors seeking to damage Apple sales.
Score: 12 Votes (Like | Disagree)
acblue94 Avatar
acblue94
53 minutes ago at 07:23 am
Big deal. The phone was already ugly and cheap looking.
Score: 9 Votes (Like | Disagree)
MrENGLISH Avatar
MrENGLISH
53 minutes ago at 07:23 am
The Orange turned out to be Grapefruit...
Score: 7 Votes (Like | Disagree)
CaptainBlue Avatar
CaptainBlue
53 minutes ago at 07:23 am
Who knew that exposure to a bleaching agent might ... I don't know ... bleach it?
Score: 6 Votes (Like | Disagree)
t0rqx Avatar
t0rqx
47 minutes ago at 07:29 am
We have one user that puts his device in a case with no cleaning or exposing to direct sunlight. It changed to pink within a week.

I said this when the first rumour came out there would be an orange colour. The orange colour is one, if not the most difficult colour to master.

They have definitely cut corners like they have been doing with a lot of pro products like manufacturing Macbook Pro screens that all come with micro scratches and dents. Its basically comical...comical orange.

I bet that the rumour about liquid glass style colour casing, was about the possible outcome due to cheap manufacturing the colour would degrade soon.

I wouldn't surprise they will say this is a feature to complement iOS liquid glass.

Magsafe original Apple accessories scratching a phone, is unheard of.
Shows they do NOT test anything. So do not get fooled with AI marketing videos them testing ANC in a castle with soundproof walls or swinging iPhones in a dungeon of material debris.

They could have added an extra drop of water in the vapor chamber for ultra cooling, the cost are nothing ($0.005) yet they refuse, cause it is not the designers/engineers making products, but marketing and finance.

We received new iPad Pro M5 units and the screens makes a pop/click noise in the bottom right corner in portrait mode.

The iPhone 17 Pro Max makes a click popping noise around the left/middle of the screen.

These are basic manufacturing issues. They have saved on QC "cause nobody noticed" until they clean their device and notice it.

It already came like that and Apple already got your money.

People will "just buy it" cause it is Apple, the exact phrase that got Scott Forstall fired. Now the same shizzle is happening across all products on QC level.

In the meantime China is innovating like crazy...it is still not the best overall experience, but the playbook will repeat itsself for all juggernauts in the past, when they are on the top and think they are invincible they will stop innovating, money being the motivation and crash the company in Oblivion.

Good example: Apple Vision Pro got bleed to death straight after release. Nobody even know the product exist, if you walk in the store (if present) is not given any attention.

The only thing at this very moment that could save them is quality. Quality software and hardware. I get it if physics is a limiting factor, but now the software and hardware is almost on par with Android.

I haven't visited the App Store for ten years, cause its full of monetizing ad filled apps.

PS: I has come to my attention there are few reviewers that noticed the microscratch in the screens, even big names like MKHBD. I think it was the M4 Max Macbook Pro, where he says he noticed some dents, not knowing its a a manufacturing issue across the board.
Score: 6 Votes (Like | Disagree)
freezelighter Avatar
freezelighter
56 minutes ago at 07:19 am
Looks like my 90s jacket.
Score: 5 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments