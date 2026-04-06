 Mac Mini and Mac Studio Facing Extreme Shipping Delays Amid Severe RAM Shortage - MacRumors
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Mac Mini and Mac Studio Facing Extreme Shipping Delays Amid Severe RAM Shortage

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Apple's online store in the U.S. is currently showing delivery estimates of up to 4-5 months for many Mac mini and Mac Studio configurations with upgraded amounts of RAM. The delays are occurring amid a severe global memory chip shortage driven by surging demand from companies building AI servers that require large amounts of RAM.

Mac mini vs Studio Feature Sans Text 1
For example, a Mac mini with an M4 Pro chip and 64GB of RAM ordered from Apple's online store in the U.S. today is estimated to ship in 16-18 weeks.

Even the $599 base model with an M4 chip and 16GB of RAM has a one-month delay.

Likewise, a Mac Studio with an M3 Ultra chip and 256GB of RAM is estimated to ship in 4-5 months, with in-store pickup not available until September.

Last month, Apple entirely removed the Mac Studio's 512GB of RAM option.

Memory chip prices are reportedly starting to stabilize or slightly decrease, but prices still remain well above historical averages, so high-end Mac mini and Mac Studio shipping estimates might not meaningfully improve any time soon.

Related Roundups: Mac Studio, Mac mini
Buyer's Guide: Mac Studio (Caution), Mac Mini (Caution)
Related Forums: Mac Studio, Mac mini

Top Rated Comments

G
G3Blue
10 minutes ago at 07:20 am
Or are the M5 versions due imminently?
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Apple Knowledge Navigator Avatar
Apple Knowledge Navigator
12 minutes ago at 07:18 am
Sounds like they need to RAMp up production, no?

I’ll grab my coat.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Z
Zwhaler
15 minutes ago at 07:16 am
Bring on the M5 Ultra with 1TB RAM!
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
B
Biro
3 minutes ago at 07:27 am
Are we sure these delays are all about RAM shortages… and not the typical delays for certain Apple devices shortly before they are about to be replaced by new models?
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
dannys1 Avatar
dannys1
8 minutes ago at 07:23 am

Just wild. Has it ever been this bad? Genuinely curious.
No because we've never had 3 companies purchasing 100% of the worlds RAM supply.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
maflynn Avatar
maflynn
8 minutes ago at 07:22 am

Bring on the M5 Ultra with 1TB RAM!
That's probably not going to happen anytime soon if they a can't fulfill existing orders
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
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