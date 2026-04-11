Apple Stops Accepting Orders for Some Mac Mini and Mac Studio Models

As noted by 9to5Mac, some Mac mini and Mac Studio configurations are now completely out of stock on Apple's online store in the U.S. as of this writing.



Mac mini configurations with an upgraded 32GB or 64GB of RAM and Mac Studio configurations with an upgraded 128GB or 256GB of RAM are listed as "currently unavailable" on the storefront, meaning they can no longer be ordered at all.

Other configurations that remain available continue to face lengthy shipping delays, with estimated delivery timeframes ranging from one to three months.

Last month, Apple entirely removed the Mac Studio's 512GB of RAM option.

While the shipping delays have prompted speculation that Apple may be preparing to update the Mac mini and Mac Studio with M5 chips, the delays are likely the result of a severe global memory chip shortage driven by surging demand from companies building AI servers that require large amounts of RAM. After all, the Mac mini and Mac Studio models that are "currently unavailable" are those configured with higher amounts of RAM.

In addition, the current delivery timeframes are extraordinarily long, which makes it harder to determine if this is the usual sign of an upcoming refresh.

Memory chip prices are reportedly starting to stabilize or slightly decrease, but prices still remain well above historical averages, so Mac mini and Mac Studio shipping estimates might not meaningfully improve any time soon.

It is still possible that the Mac mini and Mac Studio will be updated soon, even if it is purely coincidental. However, our best guess is that Apple will announce Mac Studio models with M5 Max and M5 Ultra chips at WWDC in June and update the Mac mini with M5 and M5 Pro chips at some point in September or October this year.