AirPods Pro 3 Return to $199.99 Low Price on Amazon

Amazon today has the AirPods Pro 3 available for $199.99, down from $249.00. This is a match of the all-time low price on the AirPods Pro 3, and it's accompanied by a solid deal on the AirPods 4.

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This model of the AirPods Pro launched in September 2025 and has 2x better Active Noise Cancellation than the previous generation, better audio quality, a revised fit that's meant to improve comfort and stability, Live Translation for in-person conversations, and heart rate sensing for workouts.

You can also get the AirPods 4 for $99.00, down from $129.00. This is a second-best price on the AirPods 4, which is the base model without Active Noise Cancellation. Amazon provides a May 4 estimated delivery date for free shipping, with faster delivery options for Prime members.

Head to our full Deals Roundup to get caught up with all of the latest deals and discounts that we've been tracking over the past week.