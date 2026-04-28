 AirPods Pro 3 Return to $199.99 Low Price on Amazon - MacRumors
Skip to Content

AirPods Pro 3 Return to $199.99 Low Price on Amazon

by

Amazon today has the AirPods Pro 3 available for $199.99, down from $249.00. This is a match of the all-time low price on the AirPods Pro 3, and it's accompanied by a solid deal on the AirPods 4.

airpods pro 3 designNote: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

This model of the AirPods Pro launched in September 2025 and has 2x better Active Noise Cancellation than the previous generation, better audio quality, a revised fit that's meant to improve comfort and stability, Live Translation for in-person conversations, and heart rate sensing for workouts.

$49 OFF
AirPods Pro 3 for $199.99

You can also get the AirPods 4 for $99.00, down from $129.00. This is a second-best price on the AirPods 4, which is the base model without Active Noise Cancellation. Amazon provides a May 4 estimated delivery date for free shipping, with faster delivery options for Prime members.

$30 OFF
AirPods 4 for $99.00

Head to our full Deals Roundup to get caught up with all of the latest deals and discounts that we've been tracking over the past week.

Deals Newsletter

Interested in hearing more about the best deals you can find in 2026? Sign up for our Deals Newsletter and we'll keep you updated so you don't miss the biggest deals of the season!

Related Roundup: Apple Deals

Popular Stories

apple first 50 years new

New Book 'Apple: The First 50 Years' Hits Record Low Price on Amazon

Sunday March 29, 2026 3:40 pm PDT by
This month, tech columnist David Pogue launched a new book called "Apple: The First 50 Years." On Amazon, you can get the new book for $33.80 in hardcover, down from $50.00, the best price we've seen so far on the book. Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Amazon. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running. The...
Read Full Article42 comments
airtag blue

AirTag 1 Hits All-Time Low Price on Amazon With 4-Pack at $59.99 [Update: Expired]

Tuesday March 31, 2026 10:30 am PDT by
Apple's first-generation AirTag 4-Pack has dropped to $59.99 this week on Amazon, down from the original price of $99.00. Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Amazon. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running. Overall, this is an all-time low price on the AirTag 4-pack. This model has been fluctuating in and out...
Read Full Article0 comments
m5 pro macbook pro launch day

Apple's M5 Pro/M5 Max MacBook Pro Reaches New All-Time Low Prices on Amazon

Sunday March 29, 2026 2:24 pm PDT by
Amazon is offering new all-time low prices on Apple's M5 Pro/M5 Max MacBook Pro, with up to $149 off select models without the need of a membership or clipping a coupon. This deal is part of Amazon's ongoing Big Spring Sale, which has major discounts on AirPods, iPads, and more. Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Amazon. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a...
Read Full Article16 comments