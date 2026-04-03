Best Apple Deals of the Week: AirPods Max 2 Launch Deal Arrives, Plus $100 Off Apple Studio Display and More

This week was the launch of the AirPods Max 2, and Amazon has the first cash discount on these brand new headphones for launch week. Below, you'll also find great deals on the M5 MacBook Air, 2026 Studio Display, and M4 iPad Air.

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AirPods Max 2

What's the deal? Take $20 off AirPods Max 2

Take $20 off AirPods Max 2 Where can I get it? Amazon

Amazon Where can I find the original deal? Right here

Apple's new AirPods Max 2 launched this week, and Amazon is one of the only retailers offering any sort of discount on the headphones. You can get the Midnight and Starlight color options for $529.00 on Amazon, down from $549.00.



M5 MacBook Air

What's the deal? Take up to $84 off M5 MacBook Air

Take up to $84 off M5 MacBook Air Where can I get it? Amazon

Amazon Where can I find the original deal? Right here

Amazon has introduced a few new record low prices on the new M5 MacBook Air this week, with up to $84 off these notebooks. The biggest markdowns can be found on the 13-inch MacBook Air, but there are still some solid deals on 15-inch models as well.



Apple Studio Display

What's the deal? Take $100 off the new Studio Display

Take $100 off the new Studio Display Where can I get it? Amazon

Amazon Where can I find the original deal? Right here

Apple just launched the new line of Studio Displays last month, and Amazon already has a few $100 discounts on select models. You can get the Standard Glass Studio Display with Tilt-Adjustable Stand for $1,499.00, down from $1,599.00, an all-time low price.



M4 iPad Air

What's the deal? Take up to $80 off M4 iPad Air

Take up to $80 off M4 iPad Air Where can I get it? Amazon

Amazon Where can I find the original deal? Right here

Last month saw the launch of all of Apple's new products, and Amazon is already offering good discounts on many models of the M4 iPad Air. We're seeing up to $80 off both the 11-inch and 13-inch models, which is solid for a brand-new product.

If you're on the hunt for more discounts, be sure to visit our Apple Deals roundup where we recap the best Apple-related bargains of the past week.