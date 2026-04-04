Get the New Book 'Apple: The First 50 Years' for 31% Off on Amazon
Last month, tech columnist David Pogue launched a new book called "Apple: The First 50 Years." On Amazon, you can get the new book for $34.38 in hardcover, down from $50.00, which is a 31 percent discount on the book.
Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Amazon. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.
The book explores the first five decades of Apple's history, including interviews with 150 key people who shaped Apple into what it is today, like Steve Wozniak, John Sculley, Jony Ive, and more. The book launched to coincide with Apple's 50th anniversary, which just happened on April 1, 2026.
Amazon's sale is on the hardcover version of the book, and provides an estimated April 9 delivery date for free delivery. If you're on the hunt for more discounts, be sure to visit our Apple Deals roundup where we recap the best Apple-related bargains of the past week.
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