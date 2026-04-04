 Get the New Book 'Apple: The First 50 Years' for 31% Off on Amazon - MacRumors
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Get the New Book 'Apple: The First 50 Years' for 31% Off on Amazon

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Last month, tech columnist David Pogue launched a new book called "Apple: The First 50 Years." On Amazon, you can get the new book for $34.38 in hardcover, down from $50.00, which is a 31 percent discount on the book.

apple first 50 years book blue 2Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Amazon. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

The book explores the first five decades of Apple's history, including interviews with 150 key people who shaped Apple into what it is today, like Steve Wozniak, John Sculley, Jony Ive, and more. The book launched to coincide with Apple's 50th anniversary, which just happened on April 1, 2026.

31% OFF
Apple: The First 50 Years for $34.38

Amazon's sale is on the hardcover version of the book, and provides an estimated April 9 delivery date for free delivery. If you're on the hunt for more discounts, be sure to visit our Apple Deals roundup where we recap the best Apple-related bargains of the past week.

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Top Rated Comments

CheesePuff Avatar
CheesePuff
23 hours ago at 08:00 am
Man MacRumors sure is pushing this book hard... but I will say I am a quarter way through and very much enjoying it.
Score: 16 Votes (Like | Disagree)
HouseLannister Avatar
HouseLannister
23 hours ago at 07:15 am
I recommend this on Audible. It adds some historical audio from interviews and such that really adds to the experience. You can usually get a free credit or a $0.99 promo if you are a new customer.
Score: 7 Votes (Like | Disagree)
xxFoxtail Avatar
xxFoxtail
16 hours ago at 02:25 pm

Apparently a lot of effort did: https://pogueman.substack.com/p/why-my-simple-book-cover-wasnt-simple
Thanks for that link. With the explanation, I think I’m a little better with that cover. But I really like that rainbow cover instead (though, unfortunately I can figure out why they might not have used it).



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Score: 5 Votes (Like | Disagree)
S
spunkystrawberries
18 hours ago at 12:46 pm

Man MacRumors sure is pushing this book hard...
lol Yes, my ad blocker can’t seem to block these weekly stories.
Score: 5 Votes (Like | Disagree)
S
spritle
13 hours ago at 05:31 pm
I'm looking forward to the chapters covering the timely and triumphant implementation of Apple Intelligence.
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
AndiG Avatar
AndiG
16 hours ago at 02:34 pm
Apple died when Tim took the lead
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
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