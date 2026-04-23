Apple Maps Gains Immersive 3D Experience of Miami F1 Grand Prix

Apple Maps has updated its "2026 Formula 1 Tracks Around the World" guide with a dedicated experience for the Miami F1 Gran Prix, which takes place on May 3 and will be streamed exclusively on Apple TV in the United States.



The guide offers an immersive way to explore F1 circuits. It began with Albert Park in Australia, with more 3D circuit experiences to be added as the season progresses.

The Miami experience adds detailed features at key locations in Miami International Autodrome circuit. As spotted by 9to5Mac, there are 3D landmarks for things like grandstands, The Marina, the Pit Building, the Finish Line, and more. The area also includes technical information about the circuit, along with local gates, race entrances, bridges, restrooms, and water stations.

There are also some guides for fans attending the race, such as "A Local's Guide to Miami F1 Race Week" for dining and shopping recommendations, and "Hyperlocal F1 Miami Race Week Spots," for identifying prime viewing locations close to the track.

The 2026 F1 season kicked off in Australia on March 8. Last October, Apple and Formula 1 announced a five-year partnership including exclusive streaming rights in the U.S. The partnership allows ‌Apple TV‌ to provide comprehensive coverage of Formula 1, including all practice, qualifying, Sprint sessions, and Grands Prix.