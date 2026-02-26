Apple Maps Launches F1 Tracks Guide Ahead of 2026 Season

Apple Maps has been updated with a new guide called "2026 Formula 1 Tracks Around the World," ahead of the new season which is being streamed exclusively on Apple TV in the United States.



Spotted by 9to5Mac within the Apple TV Formula 1 Channel, the guide offers an immersive way to explore the circuits, starting with Albert Park in Australia, with more 3D circuit experiences to be added as the season progresses.

The Albert Park circuit map highlights turn numbers, grandstands, and a three-dimensional model of the F1 pit building. The experience also doubles as a navigation tool for those attending the Australian Grand Prix, with walking directions to key locations.

The track is rendered with realistic kerbs, clearly labelled 3D grandstands and footbridges, and all 14 turns. Temporary pop-up locations pinpoint entrance gates and essential amenities, including restrooms, water stations, first aid points, and merchandise stands, with step-by-step walking directions to individual grandstands.

Several other tracks have been upgraded with new 3D graphics, but not yet to the extent of Albert Park. For a preview of what's changed, it's worth visiting the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve in Montreal, Miami International Autodrome in Florida, the Circuit de Monaco, the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya in Spain, Silverstone in the UK, the Red Bull Ring in Austria, and more.



The 2026 F1 season kicks off in Australia on March 8. Last October, Apple and Formula 1 announced a five-year partnership including exclusive streaming rights in the U.S. The partnership allows ‌Apple TV‌ to provide comprehensive coverage of Formula 1, including all practice, qualifying, Sprint sessions, and Grands Prix.

At the time, Apple said it planned to "amplify" the sport across Apple News, Apple Maps, Apple Music, and Apple Fitness+. For example, the Apple Sports app will feature live updates for every qualifying, Sprint, and race for each Grand Prix across the season, along with real-time leaderboards, season driver and constructor standings, Live Activities, and widgets.