Apple Testing 200MP Telephoto for iPhone Model Coming Next Year

Apple is evaluating a 200-megapixel telephoto camera sensor that could potentially ship in an iPhone as soon as next year, according to Digital Chat Station, a leaker on Chinese social media platform Weibo with a decent track record.



In a post shared today, the leaker said Apple is actively testing a 200-megapixel 1/1.2" sensor similar to the one rumored for Oppo's upcoming Find X9 Ultra.

On the already-released Find X9 Pro, Oppo debuted a 200-megapixel periscopic telephoto lens with a large 1/1.56" sensor that's far bigger than typical zoom cameras. An earlier leak by Digital Chat Station suggests Oppo's upcoming Ultra model will push this further by introducing a 1/1.28" sensor.

The leaker's latest claim is a notable development. In January, they said 200-megapixel camera sensors were being discussed in Apple's supply chain, but that they had not appeared in engineering prototypes. At the time, Apple's development work was said to remain focused on refining its existing 48-megapixel systems.

January was also the month that Morgan Stanley reported Apple is working to bring a 200-megapixel camera to the iPhone as soon as 2028.

Samsung introduced a 200-megapixel rear camera on its Galaxy S23 Ultra in 2023, and the follow-up models also have one. With a 200-megapixel camera, an iPhone would be able to shoot photos with greater detail. The increased megapixel count would also result in higher-resolution photos, which can be cropped further and printed at larger sizes without a loss of image quality.

In 2027, Apple is expected to release the regular iPhone 18 as part of a new split-launch cycle, with next-generation Pro models following during the usual September time frame. Next year could also usher in a 20th anniversary iPhone, which could either be a Pro equivalent or perhaps a higher-tier premium model, similar to Apple's iPhone X.