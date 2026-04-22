X Rolls Out AI-Powered Custom Timelines for Premium Users

X, formerly Twitter, has announced it is launching a custom timelines feature that allows users to pin specific topics to their home tab in the X app for iOS.



The company says custom timelines are powered by Grok AI, which understands the social media platform's algorithm personalization so that timelines are tuned for individual users.

Paying users will see an Add+ button appear next to the Following tab, with support for over 75 topics, ranging from design to robotics to real estate. X says Grok's filters work even better for topics a user already engages with.

Early access to custom timelines is currently limited to Premium subscribers on iOS, with Android set to follow "soon."

Ladies and gentlemen, today we're launching one of our biggest changes to Introducing Custom Timelines This feature allows you to pin a specific topic to your home tab. With support for over 75 topics, you can dive deep into your favorite niche on X. It's powered by Grok's… pic.twitter.com/9jkIEXvubj — Nikita Bier (@nikitabier) April 21, 2026

Today, X is also rolling out a tool to snooze topics on the For You tab, allowing users to tune out politics- or sports-related posts, for example.