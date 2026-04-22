 X Rolls Out AI-Powered Custom Timelines for Premium Users - MacRumors
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X Rolls Out AI-Powered Custom Timelines for Premium Users

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X, formerly Twitter, has announced it is launching a custom timelines feature that allows users to pin specific topics to their home tab in the X app for iOS.

X twitter logo
The company says custom timelines are powered by Grok AI, which understands the social media platform's algorithm personalization so that timelines are tuned for individual users.

Paying users will see an Add+ button appear next to the Following tab, with support for over 75 topics, ranging from design to robotics to real estate. X says Grok's filters work even better for topics a user already engages with.

Early access to custom timelines is currently limited to Premium subscribers on iOS, with Android set to follow "soon."


Today, X is also rolling out a tool to snooze topics on the For You tab, allowing users to tune out politics- or sports-related posts, for example.

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Top Rated Comments

gleepskip Avatar
gleepskip
2 minutes ago at 03:29 am
The "For You" tab is pointless to me. I use "Recent" on the Following tab. I am uninterested in an algorithm-driven timeline.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Xade Avatar
Xade
16 minutes ago at 03:14 am

Why is this being covered?

I don’t see what this has to do with Apple.
So all the Elon haters can come out and virtue signal.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
M
mushy peas
23 minutes ago at 03:07 am
Why is this being covered?

I don’t see what this has to do with Apple.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments