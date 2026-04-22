 iOS 26.4.2 Patches Flaw That Let FBI Extract Deleted Signal Messages - MacRumors
Skip to Content

iOS 26.4.2 Patches Flaw That Let FBI Extract Deleted Signal Messages

by

The iOS 26.4.2, iPadOS 26.4.2, iOS 18.7.8, and iPadOS 18.7.8 updates that Apple released today address a security vulnerability that the FBI recently used to extract Signal message previews from an iPhone even after the app was deleted.

signal logo
A flaw with notification services allowed notifications that were supposed to be deleted to be retained on an iPhone or iPad. Apple says it fixed the logging issue with improved data redaction.

Apple became aware of the vulnerability after recent court testimony revealed that the FBI was able to access the internal notification database on an iPhone involved in a case, providing law enforcement with access to message previews. The iPhone in question was set to display the content of Signal messages on the Lock Screen, and with that feature enabled, the iPhone stores message content.

The defendant in the case had deleted the Signal app and had Signal messages set to disappear, but the iPhone kept the messages in its database long enough for the FBI to access them.

Apple users running iOS 26, iPadOS 26, iOS 18, or iPadOS 18 should update to the latest versions to avoid being impacted by the security flaw.

Note: Due to the political or social nature of the discussion regarding this topic, the discussion thread is located in our Political News forum. All forum members and site visitors are welcome to read and follow the thread, but posting is limited to forum members with at least 100 posts.

Related Roundups: iOS 26, iPadOS 26
Tags: FBI, Signal
Related Forum: iOS 26

Popular Stories

iOS 26

16 New Things Your iPhone Can Do in iOS 26.4

Wednesday March 25, 2026 4:40 am PDT by
Apple has released iOS 26.4, the fourth major point update for iPhones since iOS 26 was released in September, and there are at least 14 notable changes and improvements worth checking out. We've rounded them up below. The update doesn't have the enhanced Siri feature set we were hoping for – that's likely to arrive in iOS 27 – but there are quite a few other new additions included. They ...
Read Full Article
ios 26 4 yellow

Apple Releases iOS 26.4 and iPadOS 26.4 With New Emoji, Playlist Playground, Purchase Sharing Changes and More

Tuesday March 24, 2026 10:03 am PDT by
Apple today released iOS 26.4 and iPadOS 26.4, the latest updates to the iOS 26 and iPadOS 26 operating systems. The new software comes six weeks after Apple released iOS 26.3 and iPadOS 26.3. Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos. The new software can be downloaded on eligible iPhones and iPads over-the-air by going to Settings > General > Software Update. iOS 26.4...
Read Full Article183 comments
iOS 26

iOS 26.4 Adds Two New Features to CarPlay

Tuesday March 24, 2026 1:55 pm PDT by
iOS 26.4 was released today, and it includes a couple of new features for CarPlay: an Ambient Music widget and support for voice-based chatbot apps. To update your iPhone 11 or newer to iOS 26.4, open the Settings app and tap on General → Software Update. CarPlay will automatically offer the new features so long as the iPhone connected to your vehicle is running iOS 26.4 or later....
Read Full Article32 comments

Top Rated Comments

Nermal Avatar
Nermal
12 minutes ago at 12:34 pm

Ahh yes, once again Apple protecting criminals.
And everyone else.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Non-Euclidean Avatar
Non-Euclidean
24 minutes ago at 12:22 pm
Updating to spite FBI even though I don't use Signal.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Astuces iOS Avatar
Astuces iOS
38 minutes ago at 12:08 pm
Bang bang bang, FBI OPEN UP



Damn FBI should not have access to anything !

Attachment Image
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
M
mikes63737
31 minutes ago at 12:15 pm
I hope this incident prompts Apple to take a serious look at other gaps in their privacy model. There are so many cases where they over promise and under deliver. Intent doesn't matter if there are gaping holes like this one.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Techwatcher Avatar
Techwatcher
4 minutes ago at 12:41 pm

Ahh yes, once again Apple protecting criminals.
If I say what’s really on my mind I’m gonna be suspended for a decade so I’ll behave.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments