Apple Music Is Down for Some Users
If Apple Music isn't working for you, you're not alone. According to Apple's System Status page, there's currently an Apple Music outage.
Apple says that users may be experiencing intermittent issues with the service. The outage started at 2:38 p.m. Eastern Time, and it is ongoing. We'll update this article when the outage has been resolved.
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