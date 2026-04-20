 Apple Music Is Down for Some Users - MacRumors
Skip to Content

Apple Music Is Down for Some Users

by

If Apple Music isn't working for you, you're not alone. According to Apple's System Status page, there's currently an ‌Apple Music‌ outage.

apple music
Apple says that users may be experiencing intermittent issues with the service. The outage started at 2:38 p.m. Eastern Time, and it is ongoing. We'll update this article when the outage has been resolved.

Tag: Apple Music Guide

Popular Stories

macOS 27 on MacBook Pro

macOS 27 Will Mark the End of an Era

Saturday April 18, 2026 6:45 am PDT by
During its Platforms State of the Union segment at WWDC 2025, Apple revealed that macOS 26 Tahoe is the final major macOS version for Intel-based Macs. The upcoming macOS 27 release will be compatible with Apple silicon Macs only, meaning that you will need a Mac with an M-series chip or a MacBook Neo with an A18 Pro chip in order to install the software update. macOS 27 should be available...
Read Full Article272 comments
macworld iphone 18 pro colors

iPhone 18 Pro's Four Rumored Colors Revealed, Including 'Dark Cherry'

Friday April 17, 2026 3:50 am PDT by
A source said to be familiar with Apple's supply chain today revealed the color options Apple is planning for the iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Max, and the upcoming foldable iPhone. Image via Macworld. The information comes from Macworld, which says the signature new color for this year's Pro models will be Dark Cherry, a deep wine-like red. While other sources had previously reported on a...
Read Full Article122 comments
Aston Martin CarPlay Ultra Screen

Apple Says CarPlay Ultra is Coming to These Vehicle Brands

Saturday April 18, 2026 5:59 am PDT by
Last year, Apple launched CarPlay Ultra, the long-awaited next-generation version of its CarPlay software system for vehicles. Nearly a year later, CarPlay Ultra is still limited to Aston Martin's latest luxury vehicles, but that should change fairly soon. In May 2025, Apple said many other vehicle brands planned to offer CarPlay Ultra, including Hyundai, Kia, and Genesis. CarPlay Ultra...
Read Full Article25 comments

Top Rated Comments

T
Two Appleseeds
7 minutes ago at 12:53 pm
Imagine if you were using this for work, come on Apple!
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Loismustdie1 Avatar
Loismustdie1
8 minutes ago at 12:53 pm

another reason to move from NY to North Carolina 😂
The only thing good about this state is the BBQ and Carolina. Everything else is mid.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
awshucks Avatar
awshucks
20 minutes ago at 12:41 pm
Not down in GA
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
ThatGuyInLa Avatar
ThatGuyInLa
36 minutes ago at 12:25 pm
Clear here in the CAROLINAS!
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments