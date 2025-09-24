'The Savant' Star Jessica Chastain Says Apple TV+ Delay Is Wrong Call Amid Violence

Earlier this week, Apple made the decision to delay the release of upcoming Apple TV+ series "The Savant" due to its topic and the current political climate. Jessica Chastain, who plays the main character in the series, today said that she does not support Apple's decision.

I want to say how much I value my partnership with Apple. They've been incredible collaborators and I deeply respect their team. That said, I wanted to reach out and let you know that we're not aligned on the decision to pause the release of The Savant. In the last five years since we've been making the show, we've seen an unfortunate amount of violence in the United States: the kidnapping attempt on Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer; the January 6th attack on the Capitol; the assassination attempts on President Trump; the political assassinations of Democratic representatives in Minnesota; the attack on Speaker Pelosi's husband; the assassination of conservative commentator Charlie Kirk; the recent shooting at an ABC affiliate station in California; and over 300 school shootings across this country. These incidents, though far from encompassing the full range of violence witnessed in the United States, illustrate a broader mindset that crosses the political spectrum and must be confronted. I've never shied away from difficult subjects, and while I wish this show wasn't so relevant, unfortunately it is. The Savant is about the heroes who work every day to stop violence before it happens, and honoring their courage feels more urgent than ever. While I respect Apple's decision to pause the release for now, I remain hopeful the show will reach audiences soon. Until then, I'm wishing safety and strength for everyone, and I'll let you know if and when The Savant is released.

In a statement shared on Instagram , Chastain said that while she values her partnership with Apple, she's "not aligned" with the company on the decision to pause the release of the show.

"The Savant" is a crime thriller that stars Chastain as a woman who works to infiltrate online hate groups to prevent large-scale public attacks. The show was supposed to air on Friday, September 26, but Apple quietly delayed it, removing all release information from the ‌Apple TV‌ app.

Apple has not commented on its decision to pull the show, but tension surrounding the death of Charlie Kirk likely influenced the choice. In her statement, Chastain cited a number of violent attacks in the United States, and said that while she wished the series "wasn't so relevant, unfortunately it is." She went on to say that honoring the heroes who work to stop violence before it happens "feels more urgent than ever."

Apple has apparently not provided Chastain with information on when "The Savant" will see a release, as she says that she's "hopeful" the series will reach audiences soon.