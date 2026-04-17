iPod Marketing Veteran Stan Ng Retires After 31 Years at Apple

Stan Ng, Apple's vice president of product marketing for Apple Watch, AirPods, Health, and Home, has retired after 31 years at the company (via Bloomberg).



Ng publicly announced his departure on LinkedIn on Thursday, sharing an image of the sunrise at Apple Park. "After 31 years at Apple, today was my last day," he wrote. "It was a joy to work at Apple and I truly loved what I did." Apple's latest stock vesting date took place on Wednesday, and many employees who retire or leave tend to do so around that time.

Ng joined Apple in 1995 as a senior systems engineer, before Steve Jobs had returned to the company. He later moved into product roles for the Mac before becoming one of the key marketing executives behind the original iPod. He also appeared in product launch videos, including the iPod touch reveal in 2007, and went on to oversee marketing for the iPhone and Apple Watch before Home initiatives were added to his remit in 2021.

Within Apple's marketing organization, Ng reported to Bob Borchers, who oversees product marketing under senior vice president Greg Joswiak. Marketing leaders at Apple go beyond traditional marketing, with Apple's product marketing leaders playing an active role in shaping the products themselves. Erik Treski, Apple's worldwide product marketing executive for AirPods and Home, who was referenced in last month's AirPods Max update announcement, will assume part of Ng's responsibilities. It is not yet known how the rest of his responsibilities will be divided up.

Ng's exit is the latest in a wave of senior departures that has accelerated in recent months. John Giannandrea, Apple's longtime artificial intelligence chief, was also reported to be leaving this week. Former COO Jeff Williams retired last year, design chief Alan Dye departed for Meta Platforms at the end of 2025, environment and government affairs head Lisa Jackson retired earlier this year, and general counsel Katherine Adams is set to leave later in 2026.

Ng is also the third executive closely tied to Apple's health and fitness push to exit in quick succession. Williams had overseen those groups until his retirement, while Jay Blahnik, head of Fitness+, is departing following an investigation and lawsuit related to allegations about his behavior. Apple's health initiatives were recently brought under Eddy Cue as part of a broader organizational reshuffle following Williams' retirement.