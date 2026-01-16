Apple's Environmental Chief Lisa Jackson Retiring After 13 Years

Apple recently announced that its environmental chief Lisa Jackson would be retiring this month, and today she was removed from the company's leadership page.



Since 2013, Jackson served as Apple's Vice President of Environment, Policy, and Social Initiatives, reporting to Apple CEO Tim Cook. In this role, she oversaw Apple's renewable energy and energy efficiency initiatives. Apple aims to become carbon neutral across its entire business, manufacturing supply chain, and product life cycle by 2030.

Jackson also led Apple's Racial Equity and Justice Initiative, and she was responsible for the company's worldwide Government Affairs team.

"I am deeply appreciative of Lisa's contributions," said Cook. "She has been instrumental in helping us reduce our global greenhouse emissions by more than 60 percent compared to 2015 levels. She has also been a critical strategic partner in engaging governments around the world, advocating for the best interests of our users on a myriad of topics, as well as advancing our values, from education and accessibility to privacy and security."

Jackson often appeared on Apple Park's solar rooftop during Apple's event videos.

Prior to Apple, Jackson served as Administrator of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, during President Barack Obama's first term.

Following Jackson's retirement, Apple said that its Environment and Social Initiatives teams would report to the company's operations chief Sabih Khan, while oversight of the Government Affairs team is transitioning to Apple's general counsel.