Apple's Environmental Chief Lisa Jackson Retiring After 13 Years
Apple recently announced that its environmental chief Lisa Jackson would be retiring this month, and today she was removed from the company's leadership page.
Since 2013, Jackson served as Apple's Vice President of Environment, Policy, and Social Initiatives, reporting to Apple CEO Tim Cook. In this role, she oversaw Apple's renewable energy and energy efficiency initiatives. Apple aims to become carbon neutral across its entire business, manufacturing supply chain, and product life cycle by 2030.
Jackson also led Apple's Racial Equity and Justice Initiative, and she was responsible for the company's worldwide Government Affairs team.
"I am deeply appreciative of Lisa's contributions," said Cook. "She has been instrumental in helping us reduce our global greenhouse emissions by more than 60 percent compared to 2015 levels. She has also been a critical strategic partner in engaging governments around the world, advocating for the best interests of our users on a myriad of topics, as well as advancing our values, from education and accessibility to privacy and security."
Jackson often appeared on Apple Park's solar rooftop during Apple's event videos.
Prior to Apple, Jackson served as Administrator of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, during President Barack Obama's first term.
Following Jackson's retirement, Apple said that its Environment and Social Initiatives teams would report to the company's operations chief Sabih Khan, while oversight of the Government Affairs team is transitioning to Apple's general counsel.
Popular Stories
Verizon is experiencing a major outage across the U.S. today, with hundreds of thousands of customers reporting issues with the network on the website Downdetector. There are also complaints across Reddit and other social media platforms.
iPhone users and others with Verizon service are generally unable to make phone calls, send text messages, or use data over 5G or LTE due to the outage....
While the iPhone 18 Pro models are still around eight months away, a leaker has shared some alleged details about the devices.
In a post on Chinese social media platform Weibo this week, the account Digital Chat Station said the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max will have the same 6.3-inch and 6.9-inch display sizes as the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max.
Consistent with previous...
While the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max are not expected to launch for another eight months, there are already plenty of rumors about the devices.
Below, we have recapped 12 features rumored for the iPhone 18 Pro models, as of January 2026:
The same overall design is expected, with 6.3-inch and 6.9-inch display sizes, and a "plateau" housing three rear cameras
Under-screen Face ID...
Apple today updated its trade-in values for select iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple Watch models. Trade-ins can be completed on Apple's website, or at an Apple Store.
The charts below provide an overview of Apple's current and previous trade-in values in the United States, according to the company's website. Most of the values declined slightly, but some of the Mac values increased.
iPhone
...
Apple and Google this week announced that Gemini will help power a more personalized Siri, and The Information has provided more details.
Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos.
As soon as this spring, the report said the revamped version of Siri will be able to…
Answer more factual/world knowledge questions in a conversational manner
Tell more stories
Provide...